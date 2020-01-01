Today
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness family support group meets every Wednesday at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. in Pocatello. Classes on mental health meet at 5:45, and family support meets at 7 p.m. Families dealing with mental illness issues are encouraged to attend either or both meetings.
Thursday
• Penny Wolf teaches oil painting classes every Thursday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St. Cost is $12.50 per class. Call 208-232-0970 for more information.• There will be a City Council Member Appreciation event for outgoing councilmembers Jim Johnston and Beena Mannan at 4 p.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a City Council clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall. The regular council meeting will follow at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers. During the meeting, new councilmembers Claudia Ortega, Chris Stevens, and Roger Bray will be sworn in. Also on the agenda is the annual State of the City address by Mayor Brian Blad.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness peer support group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. Individuals dealing with mental health issues are encouraged to come.
• The Pocatello Showcase Chorus is rebuilding its chorus is looking for new members. Women of all ages are invited to use your voices to create a capella harmony. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Cornelison Building, 1422 N. Harrison Ave. For more information, call 208-237-5547.
• Tom Clark will host his comedy show “Laugh Like Heck” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Downtown Event Center, 480 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls. Rated PG. Get tickets at bit.ly/35a4OIQ.To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.