Today
• Pine Ridge Mall and Portneuf District Library hold “Storytime in Center Court” the first Friday of each month at 10 a.m. near the children’s play area in the Chubbuck mall. Each child receives a free book, and a mall merchant usually hands out treats at the end.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Fridays at noon at Family Services Alliance, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• Salt Lake City’s neo-fok/indie rock duo Mythic Valley will perform at 78 Main Street Eatery, 78 E. Main St. in Lava Hot Springs, from 4 to 7 p.m. today.
• Old Town Pocatello will host First Friday Art Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. today. The shops and restaurants will be hosting art, music, fashion, food, home décor and more. Admission to this event is free and so is the parking.
• Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host a comedy open mic night today. Register any time before the show starts or whenever you get there. Time slots are five to 10 minutes. Registration begins at 7 p.m., and the show runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. Must be 21 or older to enter.
• The First Friday Pub Crawl will take place today. Start at The Bourbon Barrel at 7 p.m., then move on to The Oasis around 7:30 p.m., then to The Union Taproom around 8 p.m., and to The First National Bar around 8:30 p.m. Spend half an hour in each bar and end the crawl at 9:30 p.m. at The First National Bar. Go to each participating bar for drink specials and prizes.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• Singer-songwriter Mason Wittman will be performing from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello,
• Jonny Wayne of Jon Wayne & The Pain will perform starting at 9:30 p.m. today at The Gem, 216 First St. in Idaho Falls.
Saturday
• Craters of the Moon National Monument will host a snowshoe walk from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Explore a cooler side of Craters of the Moon on a ranger-guided snowshoe walk. Look for tracks and learn about winter wildlife on this 1.5-mile trek. Snowshoes are available for use. Depending on conditions, snowshoeing can be a strenuous activity that may not be suitable for younger children. Sign up at visitor center on the day of the walk.
• Wanderlust Craft Beer & Wine, 1799 Hurley Dr., Suite A, in Pocatello, will host a two-year anniversary celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Martinez will DJ, and there will be giveaways every 15 minutes. There will be one-of-a-kind beers to tap. Dunk Burger will be there selling food.
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host The Native Goat Band from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The three-piece acoustic band is based in Pocatello.
• Cale Moon will be performing at The Oasis, 304 N. Main St. in Pocatello, from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
