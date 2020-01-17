Today
• Gold’s Gym, 1800 Flandro Drive in Pocatello, will host its annual health fair from 8 a.m. to noon today.
• The Eastern Idaho Special Assistant United States Attorney will hold a meeting at 10:30 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Fridays at noon at Family Services Alliance, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. today at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• The Pocatello Elks Club, 410 S. Main St., will host Bingo at the Elks at 6:30 p.m. today. Cost is $10 for six games in including blackout or $1 single card games. Entrance is at the rear of the building. Open to the public.
• The Dewdroppers will perform at 6:30 p.m. today at Idaho Brewing Company, 775 S. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• The classic rock and pop band Chief of Police will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. There is no cover charge.
Today & Saturday
• Golden Globe nominated comedy and sleuth movie “Knives Out” plays at 7 and 9:45 p.m. today and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. When a patriarch is killed, his dysfunctional family are all suspects and an acclaimed detective is called in to figure it all out. Tickets are $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Saturday
• The annual fishing derby hosted by Clear Springs Foods will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 90 Big Springs Road in Soda Springs. Cost is $20 for adults and $5 for kids 13 and under. For more information, call Jerry Giles 208-547-2310.
• The Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the UPRR brick building 59, south of the UPRR depot and just north of the Benton overpass. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
• The Potato Cup, Pocatello’s premier freestyle cross country skiing race, will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mink Creek Nordic Center near Pocatello. Choose between 5K, 10 K and 15K. There will be a 3K for skiers under 18. Lunch will be served in the Yurt after the race, followed by an awards ceremony and raffle drawing. Register at bit.ly/2FMEaLH.
• Branding Iron LLC, 465 N.W. Main St. in Blackfoot, will host Indoor Business Fair 2020 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
• The Pocatello Branch of the NAACP will honor the memory of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual luncheon Saturday, themed “Where Do We Go From Here? It’s About Community.” The event starts at noon in the ISU Pond Student Union Ballroom. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 13 and younger. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 208-478-2150, emailing pocatellonaacp@live.com or visiting The College Market, The Grapevine or Main Steam Coffee.
• Craters of the Moon National Monument will host a snowshoe walk from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Explore a cooler side of Craters of the Moon on a ranger-guided snowshoe walk. Look for tracks and learn about winter wildlife on this 1.5-mile trek. Snowshoes are available for use. Depending on conditions, snowshoeing can be a strenuous activity that may not be suitable for younger children. Sign up at visitor center on the day of the walk.
• ISU women’s basketball team will take on Portland State at 2 p.m. Saturday in Reed Gym. Tickets range from $5 to $12 and can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com, by calling 208-282-FANS or at Reed Gym the day of the game.
• Comedian George Lopez will perform two shows at 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall. Tickets start at $49 and and can be purchased at shobangaming.yapsody.com.
• The Massacre Rocks annual bonfire will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Massacre Rocks State Park just across from Register Rock. There will be hot dogs, chili and hot cocoa. Admission is two cans of food for local banks.
• The trio Rawhide N’ Rosin will be performing at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday Tickets for the concert are $15 for adults and $5 for children (up to age 18). They can be purchased at blackfootpac.com and 208-317-5508.
• There will be a free ISU Alumni Scholarship concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Goranson Hall at the Fine Arts building, featuring the vocals of Rachel Sparrow, with Kim Fullerton playing the clarinet. All are welcome to attend (except for children under 6 who will not be admitted). While there is no cost to attend, donations are gratefully accepted.
• The Luddites will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday in The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. They are a local jazz, rock, reggae, Americana, rock and more band.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host free swing dance lessons from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. There will be a mix of country swing, jitterbug and other swing dance styles intermixed with line dance lessons. Open to all ages.
• The band Perfect Chaos will perform starting at 10 p.m. Saturday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
