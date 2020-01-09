Today
• The Pocatello City Council will meet for a work session at 9 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall. An executive session will immediately follow the work session in the Paradice Conference Room
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. today at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a therapeutic dance class for those with movement disorders at 4 p.m. at Sullivan Mobile Home Park, 1935 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• Penny Wolf teaches oil painting classes every Thursday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St. Cost is $12.50 per class. Call 208-232-0970 for more information.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Ashley HomeStore, 1950 Hurley Drive in Pocatello. Enjoy hosted beer and wine, catering by Buffalo Wild Wings and great door prizes.
• There will be a Hearing Examiner meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness peer support group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. Individuals dealing with mental health issues are encouraged to come.
• The Pocatello Showcase Chorus is rebuilding its chorus is looking for new members. Women of all ages are invited to use your voices to create a capella harmony. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Cornelison Building, 1422 N. Harrison Ave. For more information, call 208-237-5547.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Fridays at noon at Family Services Alliance, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Dragonfly Gallery, 178 W. Main St. in Lava Hot Springs, will host a vision board party from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday.Create a collage that envisions your 2020 goals. Bring your own magazines or use the supplies provided.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• The Place, 360 Highway 30 E. in Inkom, will host a grand opening from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Enjoy live entertainment and chances to win soda for a year.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• Funk:30 will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is free.
Friday & Saturday
• The Southeast Idaho Bridal Fair will be held from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Shilo Inn, 780 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. There will be more than 50 wedding professionals to help you plan your wedding day. Admission is $5.
