Today
• Today, the Portneuf Sangha, 424 W. Lewis St. in Pocatello, will continue discussion of Mindfulness of the Body by watching and discussing the second part of a video talk by Tara Brach titled “Embodied Presence: Portal to the Sacred.” At 10 a.m., there is a 30-minute silent meditation period with guidance offered for those who would like it. After the meditation, the filmed teaching will be shown, and a brief discussion will follow. Light refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome. There is no charge, but donations are welcome. For more information, contact Paula and Tony Seikel at 208-775-3183 or portneufsangha17@gmail.com or visit portneufsangha.org.
• The Bengal Theater at ISU reopens today with Golden Globe winning movie, “Rocketman” playing at 4:30 and 7 p.m. This Best Actor winner stars Taron Egerton in the acclaimed musical story about Elton John’s breakthrough years. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For a trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/rocketman.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Sundays at 7 p.m. at Western Realty, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
Monday
• The monthly meeting of the Pocatello area Parkinson’s support group will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Monte Vista Hills Healthcare Center, 1701 Renee Ave. The featured speaker will be Jared Lundquist, physical therapist, speaking on the benefits for Parkinson’s patients of the LSVT BIG and LOUD programs. The boxing exercise class at 9:30 a.m. Monday will be held at the Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com our visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• The Census 2020 Complete Count Committee will meet at 11 a.m. Monday in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Mondays at noon at Mandarin House, 675 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Chubbuck United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck.
• The Pocatello/Chubbuck Mayors’ Youth Advisory Council will meet at 3:15 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Human Relations Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
