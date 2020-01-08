Today
• Happy Hands Quilt Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. today in the basement of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 215 N. 18th Ave. in Pocatello. New members are always welcome. For more information, call Betty at 208-775-3459 or Kay at 208-233-2945.
• The Child Care Advisory Committee will meet at 10 a.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair Committee will meet at noon today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• Southeast Idaho Retired Educators will be meeting for a luncheon at noon today at the Clarion Inn, 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. All retired educators, retired employees of education, their spouses and friends of education are invited to attend. The cost of the lunch is $12. The group will be hearing a presentation by Russell Davies on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder veterans programs.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Wednesdays at noon at Mental Health Specialists, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• There will be a Portneuf River Action meeting at 3 p.m. today in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Idaho Arthritis Support group will host its first group meeting at 4 p.m. today at the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness family support group meets every Wednesday at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. in Pocatello. Classes on mental health meet at 5:45, and family support meets at 7 p.m. Families dealing with mental illness issues are encouraged to attend either or both meetings.
• The Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall. The regular commission meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.
• The Portneuf Valley Quilters’ Guild meets at 6:30 p.m. today at Quail Ridge, 797 Hospital Way in Pocatello. This month, we welcome Victoria Hermansen, who is a Singer Featherweight expert. Anyone with an interest in Featherweights or quilting is invited to join us. For more information about the guild or the Featherweight Maintenance workshop, call Marian at 208-254-3978.
• Pocatello American Legion Baseball will host its annual public meeting at 7 p.m. today at the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello.
Thursday
• The Pocatello City Council will meet for a work session at 9 a.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall. An executive session will immediately follow the work session in the Paradice Conference Room
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a therapeutic dance class for those with movement disorders at 4 p.m. at Sullivan Mobile Home Park, 1935 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• Penny Wolf teaches oil painting classes every Thursday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St. Cost is $12.50 per class. Call 208-232-0970 for more information.• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Ashley HomeStore, 1950 Hurley Drive in Pocatello. Enjoy hosted beer and wine, catering by Buffalo Wild Wings and great door prizes.
• There will be a Hearing Examiner meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness peer support group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. Individuals dealing with mental health issues are encouraged to come.
• The Pocatello Showcase Chorus is rebuilding its chorus is looking for new members. Women of all ages are invited to use your voices to create a capella harmony. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Cornelison Building, 1422 N. Harrison Ave. For more information, call 208-237-5547.
