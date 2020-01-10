Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Fridays at noon at Family Services Alliance, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Dragonfly Gallery, 178 W. Main St. in Lava Hot Springs, will host a vision board party from 1 to 5 p.m. today. Create a collage that envisions your 2020 goals. Bring your own magazines or use the supplies provided.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. today at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• The Place, 360 Highway 30 E. in Inkom, will host a grand opening from 5 to 8 p.m. today. Enjoy live entertainment and chances to win soda for a year.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• Funk:30 will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is free.
Today & Saturday
• The Southeast Idaho Bridal Fair will be held from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Shilo Inn, 780 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. There will be more than 50 wedding professionals to help you plan your wedding day. Admission is $5.
Saturday
• On Saturday, the Portneuf Valley Audubon Society will lead an eagle count field trip from American Falls Dam downstream to Raft River. Most of the count will be done from vehicles, although participants will walk to the Snake River at available access points, so participants should dress for the weather and bring some snacks and a friend. To participate, meet at 8 a.m. in the ISU campus parking lot by the bison sculpture behind the Idaho Museum of Natural History Building on South Fifth Avenue and East Dillon Street.
• Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello, will host Reading Time with the Queens at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Join Miss Cali as she shares a few of her favorite books. There will be a craft as well.
• Craters of the Moon National Monument will host a snowshoe walk from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Explore a cooler side of Craters of the Moon on a ranger-guided snowshoe walk. Look for tracks and learn about winter wildlife on this 1.5-mile trek. Snowshoes are available for use. Depending on conditions, snowshoeing can be a strenuous activity that may not be suitable for younger children. Sign up at visitor center on the day of the walk.
• The Massacre Rocks annual bonfire will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Massacre Rocks State Park just across from Register Rock.
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host a swing dance with Rail City Jazz on Saturday. A $15 ticket includes a 30-minute lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m., live swing dance music from 7:30 to 10 p.m. and your choice of a drink. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/2QPDdaE.
• The Second Saturday Contra Dance will take place starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 309 N. Garfield Ave. Teri Peterson and Eric Limbach will be teaching and calling the dances. RuneStone will provide the lively Celtic music. No partner or experience needed. If you are new to contra dancing, arrive by 7:30 p.m. for the introductory session. Bring a snack to share during the break. For more information, email austkris@isu.edu or join the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/PocatelloContra.
• Robert Smokin’ Snake Oil will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. Robert Smokin’ Snake Oil’s solo material covers a wide range of genres all deeply rooted in American musical traditions and its sources. Admission is free.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.