Today
• There will be a Red Cross blood drive at 9 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. today at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a therapeutic dance class for those with movement disorders at 4 p.m. at Sullivan Mobile Home Park, 1935 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• Local artist Christine Fortner recently completed an artist residency in Juneau, Alaska, and her exhibit “Patterns of Change” highlights this experience and will be on display on the first floor of ISU’s Oboler Library through March 24. The Oboler Library will host a public reception for Fortner and her exhibit from 4:30 to 6 p.m. today on the first floor of the library, 850 S. Ninth Ave. in Pocatello. Refreshments will be served. Parking on campus is free after 4 p.m.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness peer support group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. Individuals dealing with mental health issues are encouraged to come.
• The Portneuf American Inn of Court Training for Elected Officials will be held at 6 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Snake River High School and ISU will host the fifth annual community health fair from 6 to 7:30 p.m. today at Snake River High School in Blackfoot. Admission is free. ISU health professions students will provide services, including screenings for blood glucose levels, oral health, vision, hearing and blood pressure.
• The Pocatello Showcase Chorus is rebuilding its chorus is looking for new members. Women of all ages are invited to use your voices to create a capella harmony. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Cornelison Building, 1422 N. Harrison Ave. For more information, call 208-221-8240.
Today-Saturday
• WildHare will host an estate sale from 4 to 6 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 6206 Fruitwood Lane in Pocatello. For more information, visit WildHare FleaMarkets & Estate Sales on Facebook.
• The film “Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood” plays at 7 p.m. today and Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Fridays at noon at Family Services Alliance, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• Silver Key Benefits of Pocatello will be holding a monthly educational event regarding what Medicare means for you. We will be going over the A, B, C and D’s of Medicare, as well as your rights and options as a recipient. Bring your questions and a friend. This event will be 3 p.m. Friday at the South Bannock District Library-McCammon Branch, 808 Center St. in McCammon. For more information, contact Shelbi Ferdinand at 208-318-8142.
• Thomas Gabriel, the grandson of Johnny Cash, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at The Golden Nugget, 133 W. Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
• Whistle Pig will perform from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. They play Americana, blues, some rock, some folk, some Irish tunes and a lot of originals.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• Flash Drive will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. Members of the bands Country Drive and Hot Flash collide to form a new band Flash Drive. These musicians team up to provide country and classic rock dance tunes.
• Kris Lager Band will perform at The Celt Pub, 398 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls, from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday.
Friday & Saturday
• The irreverent comedy “An Act of God” will be performed at Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St. in Pocatello, on Friday and Saturday. This sacrilegious comedy is not for the easily offended, but if you’ve always wondered what a sit down chat with the Almighty might sound like, you won’t want to miss this show. Go to www.oldtownactorsstudio.com to make your reservation. Tickets are $15. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. “An Act of God” is for mature audiences only.
• ISU’s Department of Theatre and Dance will present its annual dance concert, “Configurations,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center’s Black Box Theatre in Pocatello. Tickets are $15 for adults, $14 for seniors, faculty and staff, $10 for children and $7 for ISU students with a Bengal ID and can be purchased at isu.edu/tickets or by calling 208-282-3595.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.