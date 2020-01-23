Today
• The 52nd annual Idaho Potato Conference and Trade Show will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon today at ISU’s Pond Student Union Building. For more information, visit bit.ly/2RtsEdu.
• The 41st annual Eastern Idaho Ag Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Holt Arena. The Ag Expo will include cutting-edge farm machinery and an array of equipment from several vendors. For more information, visit bit.ly/2RtsEdu
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. today at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a therapeutic dance class for those with movement disorders at 4 p.m. at Sullivan Mobile Home Park, 1935 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness peer support group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. Individuals dealing with mental health issues are encouraged to come.
• The Portneuf Pioneers, the local chapter of the Sons of Utah Pioneers, will have an activity today at the South Grant Building, 655 S. Grant Ave. in Pocatello. A potluck meal will commence at 6 p.m.; the program will follow at 7 p.m. All who are interested are invited to attend. Libbie Lystrup will share a presentation about the life and works of Minerva Teichert, a pioneer artist who lived and practiced her art in our area. For more information, contact Kenyon Hart at hartkjfamily@yahoo.com or text at 208-237-7417.
• The Pocatello Showcase Chorus is rebuilding its chorus is looking for new members. Women of all ages are invited to use your voices to create a capella harmony. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Cornelison Building, 1422 N. Harrison Ave. For more information, call 208-237-5547.
• “Gemini Man” will be shown at 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For a trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/official.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Fridays at noon at Family Services Alliance, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• WholeHealth Cooperative, 303 N. 12th Ave. in Pocatello, will host a free community drum circle at 6 p.m. Friday. Bring food to share, beverages and drums if you have them. Extra drums are available. All levels of experience are welcome.
• The Pocatello Rotary Club and Cole Chevrolet will host “A Chocolate Lover’s Affair — A Sinfully Sweet Evening of Chocolate, Music and Fun” from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. It will feature 25 vendors from throughout the region, offering attendees samples of their best chocolate-based creations in five categories. The evening will also feature hors d’oeuvres, music by Rail City Jazz, and a no-host bar. Tickets for “A Chocolate Lover’s Affair” are $15 each, and can be purchased at.ChocolateLoversAffair.com.
• The acoustic punk/folk band Project Constellation, rap band HXWK and pop-punk band Nothing At Most will perform on Friday at Deckadence, 326 W. Center St. in Pocatello. Admission is free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m.
• The band Unbroken will perform from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday at the Oasis Sports Bar, 304 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• The acoustic rock band Steelhead Redd will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• The classic rock ‘n’ roll band Relyx will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at Bourbon Barrel Bar, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
• The irreverent comedy “An Act of God” will be performed at Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St. in Pocatello, on Friday and Saturday. This sacrilegious comedy is not for the easily offended, but if you’ve always wondered what a sit down chat with the Almighty might sound like, you won’t want to miss this show. Go to www.oldtownactorsstudio.com to make your reservation. Tickets are $15. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. “An Act of God” is for mature audiences only.
• “Maleficent” will be shown at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For a trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/official.
