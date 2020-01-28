Today
• An anti-human trafficking symposium will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. today in the ISU Pond Student Union Wood and Little Wood River rooms. This event is free and open to everyone. Parking will be free in ISU Parking Lot No. 1, next to the Pond Student Union. The symposium will begin with a viewing of the PBS Frontline documentary, “Sex Trafficking in America.” Thelma Anih will be presenting on “The Aftermath: Coping With Mental Health After Escape.” Deirdre Caputo-Levine will present, “Reducing Individual and Community Risk for Sex Trafficking.” There will be activities during the training to give insight into human trafficking. The symposium will end with a presentation outlining action steps for citizens to support an end to human trafficking in our area.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. today at the Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a Move and Shout exercise class at 5 p.m. at Monte Vista Hills Healthcare Center, 1071 Renee Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Tuesdays at 5:30 and 7 p.m. at the Friendship Club, 745 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Elks Book Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in the Lounge at the club, 410 S. Main St. They are discussing “Letters from Yellowstone” by Diane Smith. Entrance is at the rear of the building. The book club is open to the public.
Today & Wednesday
• “The Good Liar” will be shown at 7 p.m. today and Wednesday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For a trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/official.
Wednesday
• The WholeHealth Cooperative invites the entire community to join in the Honoring Car Caravan in support of the Bear River Massacre Memorial on Wednesday. We will be gathering at the Chief Pocatello statue at the Visitors Center, 2695 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, at 9:15 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., we will form a line and, with our lights on and traveling slowly, we will proceed to the massacre site near Preston. There, we will participate in the Memorial Ceremony conducted by the elders of the Northwestern Band Shoshone. Food is served after the ceremony.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Idaho Museum of Natural History, 698 E. Dillon St. on ISU’s campus.
• There will be a Housing Alliance & Community Partnerships meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Christensen Court, 711 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello.
• The 2020 Silver Stars Awards will honor exceptional members of our community ages 55 and over at noon Wednesday at the Red Lion Inn in Pocatello. These awards honor individuals for their personal and professional accomplishments, talents and contributions to East Idaho. Tickets are $25 and are available at myidahotix.com.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Wednesdays at noon at Mental Health Specialists, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness family support group meets every Wednesday at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. in Pocatello. Classes on mental health meet at 5:45, and family support meets at 7 p.m. Families dealing with mental illness issues are encouraged to attend either or both meetings.
• The Pocatello Arts Council Subcommittee will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bru House, 502 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Idaho Falls Public Library, 457 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls, will host a Yule Ball from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. A Harry Potter celebration, there will be formal dancing, wand making, spell/potion bottles, water coloring, a costume contest, refreshments and more.
• Both Sides of the Tracks, Last Wednesday Poetry and Prose Reading Series, kicks off the 2020 series at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gates Fine Arts Gallery, 315 W. Center St. in Pocatello. The featured reader is prose writer Jackie Johnson Maughan. An open mic session will follow. All are welcome. The event is free and open to the public. Call Walrus & Carpenter Books at 208-233-0821 for more information.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.