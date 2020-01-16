Today
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. today at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a therapeutic dance class for those with movement disorders at 4 p.m. at Sullivan Mobile Home Park, 1935 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• There will be a Water Department materials bid opening at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• Penny Wolf teaches oil painting classes every Thursday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St. Cost is $12.50 per class. Call 208-232-0970 for more information.
• The Pocatello City Council will have three meetings at City Hall today: a liaison/work session clarification meeting at 2 p.m. in the Paradice Conference Room; a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Paradice Conference Room; and the regular City Council meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness peer support group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. Individuals dealing with mental health issues are encouraged to come.
• The Pocatello Showcase Chorus is rebuilding its chorus is looking for new members. Women of all ages are invited to use your voices to create a capella harmony. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Cornelison Building, 1422 N. Harrison Ave. For more information, call 208-237-5547.
• The art and photography of Barb North will be featured at the Portneuf Valley Audubon Society’s meeting at 7 p.m. today in the community room of the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello. The public is invited to join this relaxed evening of colorful images.
• The Idaho Falls Symphony will host An Evening of Chamber Music starting at 7 p.m. today at the Downtown Event Center, 480 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls. Join us for an intimate performance by IFS musicians, desserts by City Bagels & Bakery, and a no-host bar. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at sforce.co/2Tm4STE.
• Black Violin is set to perform 7:30 p.m. today at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls. Tickets are $33, $38 and $43 and can be purchased at idahofallsarts.org.
• The Blackfoot Performing Arts Center will host the New York City-based tribute show Shades of Buble’ at 7:30 p.m. today. Tickets are $20, $15 and $10 and are available at blackfoopac.com or 208-317-5508. All seats are reserved.
• The BYU Young Ambassadors from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, will open the Center Stage Winter 2020 season with their fun, high-energy musical theater performance at 7:30 p.m. today in BYU-Idaho’s Hart Auditorium, 96 E. Second S. in Rexburg. Tickets for the Center Stage event are $7 for BYU-Idaho students and $12 for the general public. Tickets can be purchased at the BYU-Idaho ticket office, by calling 208-496-3170 or online at tickets.byui.edu.
Today & Friday
• Gold’s Gym, 1800 Flandro Drive in Pocatello, will host its annual health fair from 4 to 8 p.m. today and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday. The gym will also host the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours at 7:30 p.m. today. Chamber members and their guests are invited to enjoy great food and beverages catered by PV’s Uncorked on Main
Today-Saturday
• Golden Globe nominated comedy and sleuth movie “Knives Out” plays at 7 p.m. today, at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. When a patriarch is killed, his dysfunctional family are all suspects and an acclaimed detective is called in to figure it all out. Tickets are $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Friday
• The Eastern Idaho Special Assistant United States Attorney will hold a meeting at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Fridays at noon at Family Services Alliance, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• The Pocatello Elks Club, 410 S. Main St., will host Bingo at the Elks at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Cost is $10 for six games in including blackout or $1 single card games. Entrance is at the rear of the building. Open to the public.
• The Dewdroppers will perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Idaho Brewing Company, 775 S. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• The classic rock and pop band Chief of Police will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. There is no cover charge.
