Today
• Penny Wolf teaches oil painting classes every Thursday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St. Cost is $12.50 per class. Call 208-232-0970 for more information.
• There will be a City Council Member Appreciation event for outgoing councilmembers Jim Johnston and Beena Mannan at 4 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a City Council clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall. The regular council meeting will follow at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers. During the meeting, new councilmembers Claudia Ortega, Chris Stevens, and Roger Bray will be sworn in. Also on the agenda is the annual State of the City address by Mayor Brian Blad.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness peer support group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. Individuals dealing with mental health issues are encouraged to come.
• PV’s Uncorked on Main, 138 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Pairing with Micah at 6:30 p.m. today. Cost is $40 per person. You get five courses paired with five wines for a unique event. Call 208-233-1322 to reserve your spot.
• The Pocatello Showcase Chorus is rebuilding its chorus is looking for new members. Women of all ages are invited to use your voices to create a capella harmony. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Cornelison Building, 1422 N. Harrison Ave. For more information, call 208-237-5547.
• Tom Clark will host his comedy show “Laugh Like Heck” at 7 p.m. today at the Downtown Event Center, 480 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls. Rated PG. Get tickets at bit.ly/35a4OIQ.
• The folk-rock band Nick Sterling & the Nomads will perform at The Celt Pub, 398 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. today.
Friday
• Pine Ridge Mall and Portneuf District Library hold “Storytime in Center Court” the first Friday of each month at 10 a.m. near the children’s play area in the Chubbuck mall. Each child receives a free book, and a mall merchant usually hands out treats at the end.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Fridays at noon at Family Services Alliance, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• Salt Lake City’s neo-fok/indie rock duo Mythic Valley will perform at 78 Main Street Eatery, 78 E. Main St. in Lava Hot Springs, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
• Old Town Pocatello will host First Friday Art Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. The shops and restaurants will be hosting art, music, fashion, food, home décor and more. Admission to this event is free and so is the parking.
• The band Mean Red Spyder will perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Idaho Brewing Company, 775 S. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls.
• Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host a comedy open mic night on Friday. Register any time before the show starts or whenever you get there. Time slots are five to 10 minutes. Registration begins at 7 p.m., and the show runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. Must be 21 or older to enter.
• The First Friday Pub Crawl will take place Friday. Start at The Bourbon Barrel at 7 p.m., then move on to The Oasis around 7:30 p.m., then to The Union Taproom around 8 p.m., and to The First National Bar around 8:30 p.m. Spend half an hour in each bar and end the crawl at 9:30 p.m. at The First National Bar. Go to each participating bar for drink specials and prizes.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• Singer-songwriter Mason Wittman will be performing from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello,
• Jonny Wayne of Jon Wayne & The Pain will perform starting at 9:30 p.m. Friday at The Gem, 216 First St. in Idaho Falls.
