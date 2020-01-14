Today
• The Pocatello Regional Airport Commission will meet at noon today in the Airport Conference Room.
• There will be a Site Plan Review Meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. today at the Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a Move and Shout exercise class at 5 p.m. at Monte Vista Hills Healthcare Center, 1071 Renee Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Tuesdays at 5:30 and 7 p.m. at the Friendship Club, 745 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Chubbuck Land Use & Development Commission will conduct a public hearing at 7 p.m. today at Chubbuck City Council Chambers, 5160 Yellowstone Ave.
• The Camerata Singers’ first rehearsal for the Spring 2020 semester is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. today in the Choir Room of the Fine Arts Building at ISU. Singers should plan to arrive early (6:30 p.m.) to pay dues ($70) and receive music. New members are encouraged to attend and are welcome to join through Jan. 28. For more information, visit cameratasingers.us or email cameratasingers.us@gmail.com.
• Zoo Idaho will host Science Night Trivia at 7:30 p.m. today at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello. Test your science knowledge while also participating in an engineering challenge. Prizes will be awarded to the Trivia Winner, Challenge Winner, and for the Best Team Name. Cost is $15 per team (up to five people).
Wednesday
• The Senior Building Ad-Hoc Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Development Authority will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The local AARP Chapter 288 will meet Wednesday for lunch and a general meeting at the Senior Activity Center, 426 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello. Social hour will begin at 11 a.m., with lunch being served at noon for the price of $6. The meeting will be election of officers. There will also be a speaker from Silver and Fit. Annual dues of $5 are due for new members and renewals.
• The River Vision Float Committee will meet at noon Wednesday in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Wednesdays at noon at Mental Health Specialists, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness family support group meets every Wednesday at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. in Pocatello. Classes on mental health meet at 5:45, and family support meets at 7 p.m. Families dealing with mental illness issues are encouraged to attend either or both meetings.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Thunder Ridge High School Boys Basketball Program is pleased to present its second annual PINK NIGHT, a community cancer awareness and fundraiser, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday during its varsity home basketball game. An evening-long silent auction, on-site information booth and special half-time presentation will honor cancer patients and raise funds for the Shannon Wilker Foundation, a local cancer patient support organization. The high school is at 4941 First St. in Idaho Falls.
• Wynonna & The Big Noise will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls. Tickets are $43.50, $57 and $67 and can be purchased at www.idahofallsarts.org.
