Today
• The Senior Building Ad-Hoc Committee will meet at 10 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Development Authority will meet at 11 a.m. today in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The local AARP Chapter 288 will meet today for lunch and a general meeting at the Senior Activity Center, 426 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello. Social hour will begin at 11 a.m., with lunch being served at noon for the price of $6. The meeting will be election of officers. There will also be a speaker from Silver and Fit. Annual dues of $5 are due for new members and renewals.
• The River Vision Float Committee will meet at noon today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Wednesdays at noon at Mental Health Specialists, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness family support group meets every Wednesday at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. in Pocatello. Classes on mental health meet at 5:45, and family support meets at 7 p.m. Families dealing with mental illness issues are encouraged to attend either or both meetings.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
Thursday
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a therapeutic dance class for those with movement disorders at 4 p.m. at Sullivan Mobile Home Park, 1935 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• There will be a Water Department materials bid opening at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• Penny Wolf teaches oil painting classes every Thursday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St. Cost is $12.50 per class. Call 208-232-0970 for more information.
• The Pocatello City Council will have three meetings at City Hall on Thursday: a liaison/work session clarification meeting at 2 p.m. in the Paradice Conference Room; a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Paradice Conference Room; and the regular City Council meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness peer support group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. Individuals dealing with mental health issues are encouraged to come.
• The Pocatello Showcase Chorus is rebuilding its chorus is looking for new members. Women of all ages are invited to use your voices to create a capella harmony. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Cornelison Building, 1422 N. Harrison Ave. For more information, call 208-237-5547.
Thursday & Friday
• Gold’s Gym, 1800 Flandro Drive in Pocatello, will host its annual health fair from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday. The gym will also host the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
