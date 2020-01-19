Today
• Today, the Portneuf Sangha, 424 W. Lewis St. in Pocatello, will begin exploring the second foundation of mindfulness: awareness of thoughts. At 10 a.m., there is a 30-minute silent meditation period with guidance offered for those who would like it. After the meditation, the filmed teaching will be shown, and a brief discussion will follow. Light refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome. There is no charge, but donations are welcome. For more information, contact Paula and Tony Seikel at 208-775-3183 or portneufsangha17@gmail.com or visit portneufsangha.org.
• The Dewdroppers will perform live at BlackRock Fine Wine & Craft Beer, 343 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls, from 1 to 3 p.m. today. Brunch will be served as well. There is no cover charge.
• Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 309 N. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello, will host a worship service at 4 p.m. today. The Rev. Jenny Peek will share her reflection on the Poor People’s Campaign. Begun so long ago by Martin Luther King, Jr., today the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber is leading a moral revival of this work. Music provided by Braeden Udy.
• Seattle Film Festival winner “Official Secrets” will be shown at 4:30 and 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Keira Knightley and Ralph Fiennes star in this true story about the whistleblower who uncovered the British and U.S. government’s efforts to mislead the public into supporting the Iraq war. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For a trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/official.
• The Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship will host the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Service starting at 6 p.m. today at the First Congregational United Church of Christ and Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Church, 309 N. Garfield Ave. The service will include musical performances, speeches and an excerpt from Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” oration.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Sundays at 7 p.m. at Western Realty, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
Monday
• The annual ISU Martin Luther King Jr. march and program will be held on Monday beginning at 1 p.m. at Holt Arena and ending at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Marchers are encouraged to meet on the south side of Holt Arena at 12:30 p.m. The speaking portion of the event will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Stephens Center’s Bistline Theatre. The theme of this year’s event is “Beyond Freedom.”
Monday & Tuesday
• Spudnik Equipment Co., 584 W. 100 N. in Blackfoot, will host a two-day Ag Summit on Monday and Tuesday. Tours will be offered every half hour from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Monday, lunch will be provided by Blackhawk BBQ Pit. Clay Allen of Allied Potato will speak about planting and harvesting efficiencies at 2 p.m. Ryan Luttmer of Spudnik will speak at 3 p.m. about Spudnik Separation Systems. Kent Wasden of GroupAg will speak at 4 p.m. about psychometrics in potato storage. Franz-Bernd Kruthaup of Grimme Group will offer a talk on the international potato outlook at 5 p.m. A Spudnik career night is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. On Tuesday, lunch will be provided by Billman’s. Luttmer will speak at 2 p.m. about Spudnik separation systems. Kruthaup will offer an international potato outlook at 3 p.m. University of Idaho researchers Nora Olsen and Mike Thornton will speak about potato quality research at 4 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., Spudnik will host a customer appreciation dinner.
