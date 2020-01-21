Today
• Spudnik Equipment Co., 584 W. 100 N. in Blackfoot, will wrap up its Ag Summit today. Tours will be offered every half hour from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided by Billman’s. Ryan Luttmer will speak at 2 p.m. about Spudnik separation systems. Franz-Bernd Kruthaup of Grimme Group will offer an international potato outlook at 3 p.m. University of Idaho researchers Nora Olsen and Mike Thornton will speak about potato quality research at 4 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., Spudnik will host a customer appreciation dinner.
• The Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee will meet at noon today in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. today at the Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a Move and Shout exercise class at 5 p.m. at Monte Vista Hills Healthcare Center, 1071 Renee Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• The Library Board will meet at 4 p.m. today at the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Tuesdays at 5:30 and 7 p.m. at the Friendship Club, 745 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo Art at 6:30 p.m. today at the Zoo Idaho Education Center, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Learn how to create one-of-a-kind wildlife art pieces with step-by-step instructions from local artists. Cost is $25 per person (adults only). Register at zooidaho.org.
• Dr. Alexander Bolinger will be the featured presenter at the Bannock County Historical Society’s monthly meeting at 7 p.m. today at 3000 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Dr. Bolinger will be sharing information about the team’s most recent book, which is focused on the role and contributions of Idaho during WWII, including civilian support efforts. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 208-233-0434 or email bancohismus@gmail.com.
Today-Thursday
• The 41st annual Eastern Idaho Ag Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Holt Arena. The Ag Expo will include cutting-edge farm machinery and an array of equipment from several vendors. For more information, visit bit.ly/2RtsEdu.
• “Gemini Man” will be shown at 7 p.m. today, Wednesday and Thursday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For a trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/official.
Wednesday
• Think B.I.G. will host Rise & Thrive from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. Pocatello. Rise & Thrive is a forum for like-minded folks to discuss topics of interest to them. Free drip coffee is always provided.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Wednesdays at noon at Mental Health Specialists, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Animal Shelter Advisory Board will meet at noon Wednesday at the Pocatello Animal Shelter, 3100 Avenue of the Chiefs.
• There will be a Construction Board of Appeals meeting at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Committee Idaho Heritage Conference will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness family support group meets every Wednesday at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. in Pocatello. Classes on mental health meet at 5:45, and family support meets at 7 p.m. Families dealing with mental illness issues are encouraged to attend either or both meetings.
• There will be a Planning & Zoning Commission clarification meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall. The regular commission meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Iwamizawa Conference Room.
• The Bannock County Democrats will host Pizza and Politics at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello. Idaho Democratic Party staff members Elle Casner and Jesse Maldonado will discuss IDP’s plans for the 2020 election, take questions about how to get voters to the polls, and talk about how we can help get Democrats elected in November.
• The Distinguished Young Women of Pocatello/Chubbuck will begin its 2020-21 program in January. This program is for all junior-aged girls that will graduate in 2021. There will be an orientation meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Idaho Central Credit Union Headquarters, 4400 Central Way in Chubbuck. You may also contact Carla Albertson at 208-317-2221 or by email at Pocatello-chubbuck@distinguishedyw.org.
Wednesday & Thursday
• The 52nd annual Idaho Potato Conference and Trade Show will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at Idaho State University’s Pond Student Union Building. For more information, visit bit.ly/2RtsEdu.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.