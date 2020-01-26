Today
• Today, the Portneuf Sangha, 424 W. Lewis St. in Pocatello, will continue to study mindfulness of thoughts and feelings, with a short video by Jack Kornfield and readings brought by participants. There will be chanting practice from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. At 10 a.m., there is a 30-minute silent meditation period with guidance offered for those who would like it. After the meditation, the filmed teaching will be shown, and a brief discussion will follow. Light refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome. There is no charge, but donations are welcome. For more information, contact Paula and Tony Seikel at 208-775-3183 or portneufsangha17@gmail.com or visit portneufsangha.org.
• Golden Globe winner “Judy” is playing at 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater. Best Actress winner Renee Zellweger stars in this story about the later years of iconic Wizard of Oz star Judy Garland. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For a trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/judy.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Sundays at 7 p.m. at Western Realty, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
Monday
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Mondays at noon at Mandarin House, 675 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Chubbuck United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck.
• The Pocatello/Chubbuck Mayors’ Youth Advisory Council will meet at 3:15 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Bannock County Democratic Party will hold its monthly Central Committee meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Pocatello High School’s annual spaghetti dinner will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday in the PHS cafeteria, 325 N. Arthur Ave. Come enjoy an evening of live music. Cost is $5 per person or $20 per family.
• Pocatello anti-hate organization 2Great4Hate will host its annual meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the community room of the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello. 2G4H will review its projects from the past year, look ahead to some upcoming events, give the financial report and hold the election of its 2020 officers. A short film of a TED Talk relating to the principles of the group will also be shown.
• The irreverent comedy “An Act of God” will be performed at Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St. in Pocatello, on Monday. This sacrilegious comedy is not for the easily offended, but if you’ve always wondered what a sit down chat with the Almighty might sound like, you won’t want to miss this show. Go to www.oldtownactorsstudio.com to make your reservation. Tickets are $15. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. “An Act of God” is for mature audiences only.
• The Idaho Falls Arts Council will host a production of the play “An American in Paris” at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Civic Center, 501 S. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls. Tickets are $35 to $75 and can be purchased at bit.ly/38qiyRD.
Monday-Wednesday
• “Read Between the Lines” will be shown at 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For a trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/official.
