Today
• The Senior Building Ad-Hoc Committee will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. today at 2500 S. Fifth Ave, in Pocatello.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Pocatello Police Department swearing-in ceremony at 2:30 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. today at the Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a Move and Shout exercise class at 5 p.m. at Monte Vista Hills Healthcare Center, 1071 Renee Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• The Census Media Subcommittee will meet at 4 p.m. today in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Idaho Skin Institute, 147 W. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck, hosts free skin cancer screenings on the first Tuesday of the month from 5 to 6:15 p.m.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Tuesdays at 5:30 and 7 p.m. at the Friendship Club, 745 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
Wednesday
• Happy Hands Quilt Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the basement of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 215 N. 18th Ave. in Pocatello. New members are always welcome. For more information, call Betty at 208-775-3459 or Kay at 208-233-2945.
• The Child Care Advisory Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair Committee will meet at noon Wednesday in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• Southeast Idaho Retired Educators will be meeting for a luncheon at noon Wednesday at the Clarion Inn, 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. All retired educators, retired employees of education, their spouses and friends of education are invited to attend. The cost of the lunch is $12. The group will be hearing a presentation by Russell Davies on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder veterans programs.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Wednesdays at noon at Mental Health Specialists, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• There will be a Portneuf River Action meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Idaho Arthritis Support group will host its first group meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness family support group meets every Wednesday at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. in Pocatello. Classes on mental health meet at 5:45, and family support meets at 7 p.m. Families dealing with mental illness issues are encouraged to attend either or both meetings.
• The Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall. The regular commission meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.
• The Portneuf Valley Quilters’ Guild meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Quail Ridge, 797 Hospital Way in Pocatello. This month, we welcome Victoria Hermansen, who is a Singer Featherweight expert. Anyone with an interest in Featherweights or quilting is invited to join us. For more information about the guild or the Featherweight Maintenance workshop, call Marian at 208-254-3978.
• Pocatello American Legion Baseball will host its annual public meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello.
