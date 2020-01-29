Today
• The WholeHealth Cooperative invites the entire community to join in the Honoring Car Caravan in support of the Bear River Massacre Memorial today. We will be gathering at the Chief Pocatello statue at the Visitors Center, 2695 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, at 9:15 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., we will form a line and, with our lights on and traveling slowly, we will proceed to the massacre site near Preston. There, we will participate in the Memorial Ceremony conducted by the elders of the Northwestern Band Shoshone. Larry Echo Hawk, a former general authority of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will speak at the event, which starts at 11 a.m. Food is served after the ceremony.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. today at the Idaho Museum of Natural History, 698 E. Dillon St. on ISU’s campus.
• There will be a Housing Alliance & Community Partnerships meeting at 11 a.m. today in Christensen Court, 711 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello.
• The 2020 Silver Stars Awards will honor exceptional members of our community ages 55 and over at noon today at the Red Lion Inn in Pocatello. These awards honor individuals for their personal and professional accomplishments, talents and contributions to East Idaho. Tickets are $25 and are available at myidahotix.com.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Wednesdays at noon at Mental Health Specialists, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness family support group meets every Wednesday at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. in Pocatello. Classes on mental health meet at 5:45, and family support meets at 7 p.m. Families dealing with mental illness issues are encouraged to attend either or both meetings.
• The Pocatello Arts Council Subcommittee will meet at 6 p.m. today at Bru House, 502 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
Thursday
• There will be a Red Cross blood drive at 9 a.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a therapeutic dance class for those with movement disorders at 4 p.m. at Sullivan Mobile Home Park, 1935 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness peer support group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. Individuals dealing with mental health issues are encouraged to come.
• The Portneuf American Inn of Court Training for Elected Officials will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Snake River High School and ISU will host the fifth annual community health fair from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Snake River High School in Blackfoot. Admission is free. ISU health professions students will provide services, including screenings for blood glucose levels, oral health, vision, hearing and blood pressure.
• The Pocatello Showcase Chorus is rebuilding its chorus is looking for new members. Women of all ages are invited to use your voices to create a capella harmony. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Cornelison Building, 1422 N. Harrison Ave. For more information, call 208-221-8240.
Thursday-Saturday
• WildHare will host an estate sale from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 6206 Fruitwood Lane in Pocatello. For more information, visit WildHare FleaMarkets & Estate Sales on Facebook.
• The film “Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood” plays at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.