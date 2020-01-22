Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Wednesdays at noon at Mental Health Specialists, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Animal Shelter Advisory Board will meet at noon today at the Pocatello Animal Shelter, 3100 Avenue of the Chiefs.
• There will be a Construction Board of Appeals meeting at 2:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Committee Idaho Heritage Conference will meet at 5 p.m. today in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness family support group meets every Wednesday at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. in Pocatello. Classes on mental health meet at 5:45, and family support meets at 7 p.m. Families dealing with mental illness issues are encouraged to attend either or both meetings.
• There will be a Planning & Zoning Commission clarification meeting at 6 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall. The regular commission meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Iwamizawa Conference Room.
• The Bannock County Democrats will host Pizza and Politics at 6:30 p.m. today at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello. Idaho Democratic Party staff members Elle Casner and Jesse Maldonado will discuss IDP’s plans for the 2020 election, take questions about how to get voters to the polls, and talk about how we can help get Democrats elected in November.
• The Distinguished Young Women of Pocatello/Chubbuck will begin its 2020-21 program in January. This program is for all junior-aged girls that will graduate in 2021. There will be an orientation meeting at 7 p.m. today at the Idaho Central Credit Union Headquarters, 4400 Central Way in Chubbuck. You may also contact Carla Albertson at 208-317-2221 or by email at Pocatello-chubbuck@distinguishedyw.org.
Today & Thursday
• The 52nd annual Idaho Potato Conference and Trade Show will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at Idaho State University’s Pond Student Union Building. For more information, visit bit.ly/2RtsEdu.
• The 41st annual Eastern Idaho Ag Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Holt Arena. The Ag Expo will include cutting-edge farm machinery and an array of equipment from several vendors. For more information, visit bit.ly/2RtsEdu• “Gemini Man” will be shown at 7 p.m. today and Thursday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For a trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/official.
Thursday
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a therapeutic dance class for those with movement disorders at 4 p.m. at Sullivan Mobile Home Park, 1935 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• Penny Wolf teaches oil painting classes every Thursday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St. Cost is $12.50 per class. Call 208-232-0970 for more information.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness peer support group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. Individuals dealing with mental health issues are encouraged to come.
• The Portneuf Pioneers, the local chapter of the Sons of Utah Pioneers, will have an activity Thursday at the South Grant Building, 655 S. Grant Ave. in Pocatello. A potluck meal will commence at 6 p.m.; the program will follow at 7 p.m. All who are interested are invited to attend. Libbie Lystrup will share a presentation about the life and works of Minerva Teichert, a pioneer artist who lived and practiced her art in our area. For more information, contact Kenyon Hart at hartkjfamily@yahoo.com or text at 208-237-7417.
• The Pocatello Showcase Chorus is rebuilding its chorus is looking for new members. Women of all ages are invited to use your voices to create a capella harmony. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Cornelison Building, 1422 N. Harrison Ave. For more information, call 208-237-5547.
