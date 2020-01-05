Today
• Today, the Portneuf Sangha, 424 W. Lewis St. in Pocatello, will continue discussion of Mindfulness of the Body by watching and discussing the video talk by Tara Brach titled “Embodied Presence: Portal to the Sacred.” There will be chanting practice from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. and at 10 a.m., there is a 30-minute silent meditation period with guidance offered for those who would like it. After the meditation, the filmed teaching will be shown, and a brief discussion will follow. Light refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome. There is no charge, but donations are welcome. For more information, contact Paula and Tony Seikel at 208-775-3183 or portneufsangha17@gmail.com or visit portneufsangha.org.
• BlackRock Fine Wine & Craft Beer, 343 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls, will host the band The Dewdroppers from 1 to 3 p.m. today. There will be brunch as well.
• The Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 309 N. Garfield Ave., welcomes all to a gathering at 4 p.m. today. The Rev. Jenny Peek will explore the topic of leadership. Stay for light refreshments and lively discussion after.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Sundays at 7 p.m. at Western Realty, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot. For more information, call 208-232-2692. Monday
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Mondays at noon at Mandarin House, 675 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Chubbuck United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck.
• There will be a check presentation to Hitting Hearts at 4 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Arts Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Sawabi Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society invites you and your friends to a program at 7 p.m. Monday in the North Fork Room on the third floor of the Pond Student Union building at ISU. Dr. Karl Holte will give a short talk on the plant family of the month followed by Maria Pacioretty from Idaho Fish and Game speaking on the Edson Fichter Nature Area along the Portneuf River. Refreshments will be available after the program. If you have any questions, call Barbara Nicholls at 208-233-0714.
