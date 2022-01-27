Today
• The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts live music every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.
• The “art of wine” tasting will take place at Barricade, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today. Cost is $10 for five pours.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• The Idaho Museum of Natural History is hosting a free film screening of the documentary “Remembering Bear River” at 6 p.m. today at ISU’s Frazier Hall in Pocatello. The half-hour film will be followed by a discussion with filmmaker Phillip Schoen. A reception and hors d’oeuvres to follow at the Idaho Museum of Natural History.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Today-Saturday
• The weekend movie at ISU’s Bengal Theater is “The Proposal” playing at 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday, with a 4 p.m. matinee on Saturday. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Accomplished ISU dance instructor Lori Head will provide swing dance lessons with a mix of country swing, two-step and other swing dance styles intermixed with line dance lessons from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. From 10 p.m. to midnight they will be playing a mix of country and rock music to practice the dance steps for the remainder of the evening. Classes are free and open to all ages.
Friday & Saturday
• Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello, will host an indoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
• Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a second anniversary party on Friday and Saturday, with live music, giveaways and a special anniversary beer release. On Friday night, there is live music with Coming Home from 5 to 7 p.m. and Strings Attached from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. On Saturday, Jason Greene will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. and Summer Bloom from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
• The Westside Players will put on a production of “Arsenic and Old Lace” on Friday and Saturday at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Doors open at 6 p.m. dinner is served at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show and $17 for just the show. Tickets can be purchased at westsideplayers.org. Online sales end 24 hours prior to showtime. Show-only tickets are available at the door until 8 p.m.
