• The Animal Shelter Advisory Board will meet at noon today at the Pocatello Animal Shelter, 3100 Avenue of the Chiefs.
• Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon on Wednesdays at the Mental Health Specialists building, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck, just off the freeway exit.
• Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive in Pocatello, will host its January wine tasting event from 6 to 8 p.m. today. Cost is $12 per person for five 2-ounce pours.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, hosts Community Wednesdays every week from 8 to 11 p.m. Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family. All games included.
Thursday
• The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts live music every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.
• The "art of wine" tasting will take place at Barricade, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Cost is $10 for five pours.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• The Idaho Museum of Natural History is hosting a free film screening of the documentary "Remembering Bear River" at 6 p.m. Thursday at ISU’s Frazier Hall in Pocatello. The half-hour film will be followed by a discussion with filmmaker Phillip Schoen. A reception and hors d'oeuvres to follow at the Idaho Museum of Natural History.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.