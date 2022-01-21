Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
Today & Saturday
• "Dune" plays at 7 p.m. today and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
• The Westside Players will put on a production of “Arsenic and Old Lace” today and Saturday at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Doors open at 6 p.m. dinner is served at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show and $17 for just the show. Tickets can be purchased at westsideplayers.org. Online sales end 24 hours prior to showtime. Show-only tickets are available at the door until 8 p.m.
Saturday
• On Jan. 22, 2021, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons entered into force and the international community declared nuclear weapons to be outlawed. In Pocatello, events marking the one-year anniversary are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Caldwell Park.
• The Crafter's Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Strings Attached will perform live beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• Dumbasses and Dragons, an improv fantasy show, will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.
• Crime of Passion will perform live starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Sunday
• Untamed Art, a monthly art-and-brunch event, will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello. Tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/3uexbev4. Tickets include art supplies, brunch and two drinks.
• "The Last Duel" will play at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Based on the true story of France's last trial by combat in the Middle Ages, knight Jean de Carrouges challenges his former friend Jacques Le Gris to a duel after Jean's wife Marguerite accuses Le Gris of taking advantage of her. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
