• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Idaho Museum of Natural History will host two hands-on activities today in the gallery. The first, about snow science, runs from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and the second, about tree rings, runs from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The museum is located at 698 E. Dillon St. on ISU’s campus in Pocatello. Regular admission applies.
• Rob Gregg will perform live from 7 to 9 p.m. today at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host an open mic comedy show today. If you would like to perform, registration starts at 7 p.m. The show runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older. No cover charge.
• Almost Famous will perform live starting at 9 p.m. today at Rumor’s Pub, 2227 Garrett Way in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• The Westside Players will put on a production of “Arsenic and Old Lace” today and Saturday at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Doors open at 6 p.m.. dinner is served at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show and $17 for just the show. Tickets can be purchased at westsideplayers.org. Online sales end 24 hours prior to showtime. Show-only tickets are available at the door until 8 p.m.
• Hired Gun will perform live starting at 8 p.m. today and Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Saturday
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Guitar Man Robert Gregg will perform live starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• Prism will perform live from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.