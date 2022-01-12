Today
• Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon on Wednesdays at the Mental Health Specialists building, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck, just off the freeway exit.
• The Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. today followed by the regular commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The James Bond saga continues with "No Time to Die" playing at 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. All are welcome to attend. Face coverings are still required in all ISU buildings.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, hosts Community Wednesdays every week from 8 to 11 p.m. Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family. All games included.
• Club Charley's, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host an evening of stand-up comedy today. Four of Montana's finest touring comedians have decided to pay a visit and provide an evening of laughter and entertainment. Online admission is $15 at the door. Must be 21 or older to enter. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/2p88r85t.
Thursday
• The Pocatello City Council will meet for a work session at 9 a.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Child Care Advisory Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair Committee will meet at 1 p.m. in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts live music every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host vintage live jazz and blues on Thursday featuring Rail City Jazz, the area’s premiere jazz and blues combo. Music runs from 6 to 8 p.m.
• What do excavators and logging trucks have to do with helping cutthroat trout? Find out at a guest lecture hosted by the Idaho Museum of Natural History at 6 p.m. Thursday. Carson Watkins, regional fisheries manager for Idaho Fish and Game, will share the details of a multi-phased cooperative project happening at the Blackfoot River Wildlife Management Area. The museum is located at 698 E. Dillon St. on ISU’s campus in Pocatello.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
