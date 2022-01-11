• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• The Pocatello Iwamizawa Sister Cities Foundation will meet at 5:15 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. today.
• Zoo Idaho will host Science Night trivia at 7 p.m. today at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. Test your science knowledge while also participating in an engineering challenge. Prizes will be awarded to the Trivia Winner, Challenge Winner and for the Best Team Name. Cost is $15 per team (up to 6 people).
• Join the League of Women Voters of Pocatello's second virtual forum, “A 2022 Idaho Legislature Preview” from 7 to 8 p.m. today via Zoom. District 28 Sen. Mark Nye, District 28 Rep. Kevin Andrus and District 29 Rep. Dustin Manwaring will discuss their expectations and views on the issues and bills that are expected to come up during the 2021 legislative session. The Zoom meeting can be joined for free by the public at bit.ly/3FkCo1y. The forum will be available on YouTube at a later date.
Today & Wednesday
• The James Bond saga continues with "No Time to Die" playing at 7 p.m. today and Wednesday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. All are welcome to attend. Face coverings are still required in all ISU buildings.
Wednesday
• Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon on Wednesdays at the Mental Health Specialists building, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck, just off the freeway exit.
• The Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday followed by the regular commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, hosts Community Wednesdays every week from 8 to 11 p.m. Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family. All games included.
