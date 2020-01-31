Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Fridays at noon at Family Services Alliance, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. today at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• Silver Key Benefits of Pocatello will be holding a monthly educational event regarding what Medicare means for you. We will be going over the A, B, C and D’s of Medicare, as well as your rights and options as a recipient. Bring your questions and a friend. This event will be 3 p.m. today at the South Bannock District Library-McCammon Branch, 808 Center St. in McCammon. For more information, contact Shelbi Ferdinand at 208-318-8142.
• Thomas Gabriel, the grandson of Johnny Cash, will perform at 7 p.m. today at The Golden Nugget, 133 W. Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
• Whistle Pig will perform from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. today at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. They play Americana, blues, some rock, some folk, some Irish tunes and a lot of originals.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• Flash Drive will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. Members of the bands Country Drive and Hot Flash collide to form a new band Flash Drive. These musicians team up to provide country and classic rock dance tunes.
• Kris Lager Band will perform at The Celt Pub, 398 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls, from 9 p.m. to midnight today.
Today & Saturday
• WildHare will host an estate sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Saturday at 6206 Fruitwood Lane in Pocatello. For more information, visit WildHare FleaMarkets & Estate Sales on Facebook.
• The film “Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood” plays at 7 p.m. today and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
• The irreverent comedy “An Act of God” will be performed at Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St. in Pocatello, today and Saturday. This sacrilegious comedy is not for the easily offended, but if you’ve always wondered what a sit down chat with the Almighty might sound like, you won’t want to miss this show. Go to www.oldtownactorsstudio.com to make your reservation. Tickets are $15. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. “An Act of God” is for mature audiences only.
• ISU’s Department of Theatre and Dance will present its annual dance concert, “Configurations,” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center’s Black Box Theatre in Pocatello. Tickets are $15 for adults, $14 for seniors, faculty and staff, $10 for children and $7 for ISU students with a Bengal ID and can be purchased at isu.edu/tickets or by calling 208-282-3595.
Saturday
• The third annual Rock Creek Ranch Roping will take place Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center indoor arena in Pocatello. Contestant check-in starts at 9 a.m., and roping action starts at 10 a.m. Over 50 cowboys and cowgirls from across Idaho, as well as Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada and California will come together to compete for cash and prizes in a four-round roping event.
• To prevent tooth decay, Southeastern Idaho Public Health is partnering with ISU and area dentists for Give Kids a Smile Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the ISU Dental Hygiene Clinic, 999 Martin Luther King Drive in Pocatello.
• Craters of the Moon National Monument will host a snowshoe walk from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Explore a cooler side of Craters of the Moon on a ranger-guided snowshoe walk. Look for tracks and learn about winter wildlife on this 1.5-mile trek. Snowshoes are available for use. Depending on conditions, snowshoeing can be a strenuous activity that may not be suitable for younger children. Sign up at visitor center on the day of the walk.
• There will be an artist reception for Thomas Padgett from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Dragonfly Gallery, 178 W. Main St. in Lava Hot Springs. There will be refreshments and live harp music by Linsey Lesser.
• There will be a spaghetti feed fundraiser 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. All proceeds will go to the Pocatello Military Affairs Committee for the Joint Emergency Assistance program. Tickets are $5 per person and $20 for a family.
• International Night 2020 will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the ISU Pond Student Union. This is a family-friendly event and will include a buffet dinner of handmade foods prepared by International Students, followed by an evening of entertainment, including music, dancing, acting and singing. Tickets are $10 at the door.
• The Portneuf Greenway will host its annual Dueling Pianos fundraiser Saturday at the Clarion Inn, 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. Social hour will begin at 7 p.m. with light appetizers. Dueling Pianos Anywhere will take the stage at 8 p.m. and play for approximately 90 minutes. Tickets start at $35 per person and can be purchased at bit.ly/3aOrEd5. Must be 21 or older to attend.
• Local band Best by Yesterday will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• Altwave will perform at The Celt Pub, 398 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls, from 9:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday. They play dancey punk-pop and alternative songs from the 1970s to 2010s.
• Idaho Soul will perform starting at 10 p.m. Saturday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.