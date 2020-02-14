Today
• Southeastern Idaho Public Health will hold a Diaper Drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the Pocatello Fred Meyer. The donated diapers will go to families in need in Southeast Idaho.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Fridays at noon at Family Services Alliance, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. today at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• The Bar J Wranglers will perform at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls today. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at The Waterfront. Seating is general admission. Tickets are $45 and include Valentine’s desserts and non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets can be found at Bar J Wranglers Valentine’s Concert February 14, 2020 on Facebook.
• The Canada-based band Tiller’s Folly will be featured in concert at 7:30 p.m. today at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Tickets for the show are $20, $15 and $10 and are available at blackfootpac.com, by calling 208-317-5508 or at the door.
• Broadway, TV and movie singer-songwriter Bryan Terrell Clark will perform at 7:30 p.m. today in the Hart Auditorium at Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg. Tickets are $12 for the public. No children younger than 6. Find tickets at byui.edu/center-stage.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host the band Soul Full of Blues in The Loft from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today. Admission is free.
Today & Saturday
• The 42nd annual Simplot Games will take place today and Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello. To purchase tickets and view a full schedule of events, visit simplotgames.com.
• The Westside Players will put on a production of “Steel Magnolias” today and Saturday at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served from 7 to 7:30 p.m., showtime is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show and $17 for just the show. To reserve tickets, visit westsideplayers.org.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “9 to 5: The Musical” today and Saturday. The show starts at 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, there is an optional dinner that starts at 6 p.m. Tickets for the show are $16 on Thursday and $20 on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for dinner and the show start at $37.50. For more information and to book your tickets, visit palaceplayhouse.com.
• “21 Bridges” is playing at 7 and 9:45 p.m. today and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Saturday
• The Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the UPRR brick building 59, south of the UPRR depot and just north of the Benton overpass. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
• The Pocatello Animal Shelter, 3100 Avenue of the Chiefs, will host Smooches for Pooches from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. The event features a dog-kissing booth where attendees can get their picture taken while getting a doggy-kiss from one of the shelter’s adoptable canines. Pet parents are also welcome to bring their own dog in for a kiss and a photo commemorating the smooch.
• Craters of the Moon National Monument will host a snowshoe walk from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Explore a cooler side of Craters of the Moon on a ranger-guided snowshoe walk. Look for tracks and learn about winter wildlife on this 1.5-mile trek. Snowshoes are available for use. Depending on conditions, snowshoeing can be a strenuous activity that may not be suitable for younger children. Sign up at the visitor center on the day of the walk.
• Wanderlust Craft Beer & Wine, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite. A, in Pocatello, will host Sippin’ Singles Wine Tasting from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
• Local musician and songwriter Loryn Troyer will perform from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. Music sets include songs from classic rock to jazz.
• The Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will host the third annual Wine Tasting and Auction from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Join them for an evening of great wines, hors d’ oeuvres, auction and live music. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door and are available at the Elks Lodge.
• ISU music faculty will perform works by J. S. Bach, C.P.E. Bach and Howard Boatwright at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Stephens Performing Arts Center’s Jensen Grand Concert Hall. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $7 for ISU faculty and staff, $5 for pre-college students and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. Tickets can be purchased at the ISU Box Office. For more information, visit www.isu.edu/sopa.
• The Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, will host Jazz House Big Band from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Don’t miss this 18-piece orchestra specializing in swing, jazz, blues and dance music. Admission is $8.
• The Idaho Falls Symphony’s annual Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Red Dress Concert, featuring iconic movie and TV music by Danny Elfman, will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts in Idaho Falls. Tickets are $15 for general admission can be found at ifsymphony.org.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host the band Funk:30 in The Loft from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
