Today
• The Gate City Ladies will meet at 10 a.m. today at The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 215 N. 18th Ave. in Pocatello. We would like to invite ladies to join us for friendship, service projects, special interest groups and more. Refreshments will be served.
• There will be a Poky Portneuf Paddle meeting at noon today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Southeast Idaho Chapter of Project Linus is a non-religious, non-political group whose purpose is to do a simple act of kindness for children who are at risk or in crisis by giving them blankets they can call their own. Their next meeting will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. today at First Presbyterian Church, 202 S. Seventh Ave. in Pocatello. Enter the building on the Lewis Street side. If you don’t sew or crochet, that’s not a problem, as there are many jobs that just need willing hands.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a CIPP 2020 bid opening at 2 p.m. today in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. today at the Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a Move and Shout exercise class at 5 p.m. at Monte Vista Hills Healthcare Center, 1071 Renee Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• The Idaho Skin Institute, 147 W. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck, hosts free skin cancer screenings on the first Tuesday of the month from 5 to 6:15 p.m.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Tuesdays at 5:30 and 7 p.m. at the Friendship Club, 745 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
Today-Saturday
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “9 to 5: The Musical” today through Saturday. Based on the hit movie with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, “9 to 5” is a hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era. The show starts at 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, there is an optional dinner that starts at 6 p.m. Tickets for the show are $10 on Tuesday and Wednesday, $16 on Thursday and $20 on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for dinner and the show start at $37.50. For more information and to book your tickets, visit palaceplayhouse.com.
Wednesday
• The Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair Committee will meet at noon Wednesday in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• Southeast Idaho Retired Educators will meet for a luncheon meeting at noon Wednesday at the Clarion Inn, 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. All retired educators, retired employees of education, their spouses and friends of education are invited to attend. Lunch is $12. The group will be hearing a presentation from Downard’s Funeral Home on “Ways to Prepare for One’s Final Wishes.” If you have questions, call Roger Wheeler at 208-237-5010 or Judy Liday at 208-317-6664.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Wednesdays at noon at Mental Health Specialists, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Arthritis Support group will host its first group meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello.
• Silver Key Benefits of Pocatello will be holding a monthly educational event regarding what Medicare means for you. We will be going over the A, B, C and D’s of Medicare, as well as your rights and options as a recipient. Bring your questions and a friend. This event will be 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Marshall Public Library in Pocatello. For more information, contact Shelbi Ferdinand at 208-318-8142 or Cristie Stone at 208-220-3715.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness family support group meets every Wednesday at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. in Pocatello. Classes on mental health meet at 5:45, and family support meets at 7 p.m. Families dealing with mental illness issues are encouraged to attend either or both meetings.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Chubbuck City Council will conduct a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers, 5160 Yellowstone Ave. in Chubbuck.
• The monthly meeting of the Portneuf Valley Quilters’ Guild is set for Wednesday at Quail Ridge Assisted Living Center, 797 Hospital Way in Pocatello. Social time starts at 6:30p.m., and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. This month, representatives from our local quilt shops will introduce their shops and talk about their plans for the upcoming year. Anyone with an interest in quilting is welcome to attend. For more information, call Marian at 208-254-3978.
• On Wednesday at 7 p.m., Grammy Award-winner and Pocatello-native Jessica E. Jones will join Idaho State-Civic Symphony Artistic Director and Conductor Julie Sorensen for a question-and-answer session on the “X, Y, and Z” of opera at the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. Pocatello. Music students, music lovers, and anyone who ever wanted to know more about what goes on behind the scenes and on the stage in the world of opera are invited to attend. The conversation will be moderated by Laura Soldati of The [L] Agency LLC, an award-winning public relations agency.
