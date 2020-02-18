Today
• The Pocatello Sunrise Lions Club meets on the first and third Tuesdays of every month at 7 a.m. at Elmer’s restaurant. Our next meeting is today. Prospective new members interested in community service are welcome and encouraged to contact us by text/voicemail at 208-251-9704 or email at gspinner50@gmail.com.
• The Census Complete Count Committee will meet at 11 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee will meet at noon today in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. today at the Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a Move and Shout exercise class at 5 p.m. at Monte Vista Hills Healthcare Center, 1071 Renee Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• An open house in honor of Pocatello Planning & Development services director Melanie Gygli, who is retiring, will be held at 3 p.m. today in the City Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall. The public is invited to attend.
• The Pocatello Library Board will meet at 4 p.m. today at Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Tuesdays at 5:30 and 7 p.m. at the Friendship Club, 745 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• Members of the Pocatello City Council are hosting a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. today in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 911 N. Seventh Ave. The meeting will allow residents to ask questions, provide comments or share concerns.
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo Art at 6:30 p.m. today at the Zoo Idaho Education Center, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Learn how to create one-of-a-kind wildlife art pieces with step-by-step instructions from local artists. Cost is $25 per person (adults only). Register at zooidaho.org.
• Ellen M. Ryan, head of Special Collections and Archives at ISU, will be presenting a talk focusing on oral histories at 7 p.m. today at the Bannock County Historical Museum, 3000 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. There will be a brief business meeting before the event, which is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, email bancohismus@gmail.com or call 208-233-0434.
• “Ford v Ferrari,” starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon in this historic look at the Ford company deciding to try and out-build and outrace the popular Ferrari in the ultimate race at Le Mans, will be shown at 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Wednesday
• The Senior Building Ad-Hoc Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Development Authority will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• AARP, Chapter 288, will meet Wednesday for lunch and a general meeting at Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello. Social hour will begin at 11 a.m., with lunch being served at noon for the price of $6. Following lunch there will be a video on “Love Your Heart” with everyday tips for a healthy heart. As a reminder for those who have not paid $5 annual dues, it is time to pay them.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Wednesdays at noon at Mental Health Specialists, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
There will be a River Vision Action meeting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be an Idaho Heritage Conference meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness family support group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Life, Inc at 640 Pershing Ave. Before the confidential support group meeting is a class covering various aspects of mental health from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Families dealing with mental illness issues are encouraged to attend either or both meetings.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The public is invited to the Bannock County Democrats’ Pizza and Politics at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello. Come listen to Pocatello/Chubbuck School District No. 25 Communications Director Courtney Fisher and Pocatello City Councilwoman Linda Leeuwrik. More information about this event can be found on Facebook or by calling 208-234-8908.
Wednesday & Thursday
• There will be a Collective Goods Sale from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in the first floor lobby at Portneuf Medical Center, 777 Hospital Way in Pocatello. There will be books, games, gifts and more.
Wednesday-Saturday
• “Frozen II” will be playing at ISU’s Bengal Theater at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
• BYU-Idaho theater students will put on a production of “The Wind in the Willows” Wednesday through Saturday in the Snow Drama Theater in Rexburg. The show starts at 7:30. Tickets are $6 for the general public. To purchase tickets online, visit tickets.byui.edu.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.