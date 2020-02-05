Today
• The Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair Committee will meet at noon today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• Southeast Idaho Retired Educators will meet for a luncheon meeting at noon today at the Clarion Inn, 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. All retired educators, retired employees of education, their spouses and friends of education are invited to attend. Lunch is $12. The group will be hearing a presentation from Downard’s Funeral Home on “Ways to Prepare for One’s Final Wishes.” If you have questions, call Roger Wheeler at 208-237-5010 or Judy Liday at 208-317-6664.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Wednesdays at noon at Mental Health Specialists, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Arthritis Support group will host its first group meeting at 4 p.m. today at the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello.
• Silver Key Benefits of Pocatello will be holding a monthly educational event regarding what Medicare means for you at 5:30 p.m. today at the Marshall Public Library in Pocatello. We will be going over the A, B, C and D’s of Medicare, as well as your rights and options as a recipient. For more information, contact Shelbi Ferdinand at 208-318-8142 or Cristie Stone at 208-220-3715.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness family support group meets every Wednesday at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. in Pocatello. Classes on mental health meet at 5:45, and family support meets at 7 p.m. Families dealing with mental illness issues are encouraged to attend either or both meetings.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Chubbuck City Council will conduct a public hearing at 6 p.m. today in Council Chambers, 5160 Yellowstone Ave. in Chubbuck.
• The monthly meeting of the Portneuf Valley Quilters’ Guild is set for today at Quail Ridge Assisted Living Center, 797 Hospital Way in Pocatello. Social time starts at 6:30p.m., and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. This month, representatives from our local quilt shops will introduce their shops and talk about their plans for the upcoming year. Anyone with an interest in quilting is welcome to attend. For more information, call Marian at 208-254-3978.
Thursday
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a therapeutic dance class for those with movement disorders at 4 p.m. at Sullivan Mobile Home Park, 1935 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• The Parks & Recreation Advisory Board will meet at noon Thursday at the Community Recreation Center, 144 Wilson Ave. in Pocatello.
• There will be a Community Recreation Center special City Council meeting at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Cuts and Color by Stacie, 102 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall. The regular council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.
• The ISU Department of Creative Writing will host fiction writer Stephen Tuttle, who will give a reading and take questions at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Pond Student Union Bengal Café. The event is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness peer support group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. Individuals dealing with mental health issues are encouraged to come.
• Author and Shoshone-Bannock Tribal member Dr. LaNada War Jack will be presenting on “Native Resistance: An Intergenerational Fight for Survival and Life” at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Little Wood River Room at ISU’s Pond Student Union.
• The Pocatello Showcase Chorus is rebuilding its chorus is looking for new members. Women of all ages are invited to use your voices to create a capella harmony. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Cornelison Building, 1422 N. Harrison Ave. For more information, call 208-221-8240.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.