Today
• Today, the Portneuf Sangha, 424 W. Lewis St. in Pocatello, will continue to study mindfulness of thoughts and feelings, with a short video by Tara Brach and readings brought by participants. There will be chanting practice from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. At 10 a.m., there is a 30-minute silent meditation period with guidance offered for those who would like it. After the meditation, there will be a discussion of readings. Light refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome. There is no charge, but donations are welcome. For more information, contact Paula and Tony Seikel at 208-775-3183 or portneufsangha17@gmail.com or visit portneufsangha.org.
• Tom Hanks is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Mr. Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” showing at 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Sundays at 7 p.m. at Western Realty, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
Monday
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Mondays at noon at Mandarin House, 675 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Chubbuck United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck.
• The Pocatello/Chubbuck Mayors’ Youth Advisory Council will meet at 3:15 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Portneuf Valley Soccer Club will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Highland High School band will have its annual potato bar at 6 p.m. Monday in the Highland High School cafeteria. There will be a raffle, a silent auction, a dessert auction and live music. Tickets are $5 per person or $20 per family. Debit cards are accepted for tickets and the raffle.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “9 to 5: The Musical” on Monday. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $16. For more information and to book your tickets, visit palaceplayhouse.com.
• The Bannock County Democratic Party will hold its monthly Central Committee meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
Monday-Wednesday
• “Harriet” will be shown at 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Monday-Thursday
• The Diversity Resource Center at Idaho State University will commemorate Black History Month at ISU with a series of events and movies this week. All events are free to students, faculty, staff and the community. At 4:30 p.m. Monday in the Little Wood River Room in the Pond Student Union, there will be a panel discussion on “Coming to America,” a historical review of migration from the transatlantic slave trade to pan-African migration today. At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Little Wood River Room in the Pond Student Union, there will be a panel discussion on “Raising Your Black Son in America,” exploring the identity of black males in the education, workforce and criminal systems in America. From 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Bengal Theater, there will be a Black History Symposium: “Missing Chapters” during which there will be four 30- to 45-minute video sessions followed by a Q&A and discussion. At 5 p.m. Thursday at the Diversity Resource Center, Room 129, in the Rendezvous Complex, there will be a Women’s Healing Circle. Come connect, share, support and honor one another in the individual and collective conscience.
• Idaho Fish and Game will be offering a series of free new instructor orientation classes for people who would like to teach hunting and trapping courses throughout the region at the following locations: Monday at Oneida County Road & Bridge in Malad; Tuesday at Larsen-Sant Public Library, 109 S. First E. in Preston; Wednesday at Caribou County Fire Station in Soda Springs; and Thursday at the IDFG Regional Office, 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello. All classes take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Contact Volunteer Services Coordinator Tessa Atwood at 208-232-4703 or tessa.atwood@idfg.idaho.gov to reserve your seat at your desired location.
