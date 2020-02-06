Today
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. today at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a therapeutic dance class for those with movement disorders at 4 p.m. at Sullivan Mobile Home Park, 1935 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• The Parks & Recreation Advisory Board will meet at noon today at the Community Recreation Center, 144 Wilson Ave. in Pocatello.
• There will be a Community Recreation Center special City Council meeting at 2:30 p.m. today in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at 5:15 p.m. today at Cuts and Color by Stacie, 102 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall. The regular council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.
• The ISU Department of Creative Writing will host fiction writer Stephen Tuttle, who will give a reading and take questions at 5:30 p.m. today in the Pond Student Union Bengal Café. The event is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness peer support group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. Individuals dealing with mental health issues are encouraged to come.
• Author and Shoshone-Bannock Tribal member Dr. LaNada War Jack will be presenting on “Native Resistance: An Intergenerational Fight for Survival and Life” at 6 p.m. today in the Little Wood River Room at ISU’s Pond Student Union.
• The Pocatello Showcase Chorus is rebuilding its chorus is looking for new members. Women of all ages are invited to use your voices to create a capella harmony. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Cornelison Building, 1422 N. Harrison Ave. For more information, call 208-221-8240.
Today-Saturday
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “9 to 5: The Musical” today through Saturday. The show starts at 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, there is an optional dinner that starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $16 today and $20 on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for dinner and the show start at $37.50. For more information and to book your tickets, visit palaceplayhouse.com.
• “Joker” will be shown at 7 p.m. today, at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Friday
• Pine Ridge Mall and Portneuf District Library hold “Storytime in Center Court” the first Friday of each month at 10 a.m. near the children’s play area in the mall. Each child receives a free book, and a mall merchant usually hands out treats at the end.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Fridays at noon at Family Services Alliance, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• First Friday Art Walk takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in Old Town Pocatello. The shops and restaurants will be hosting art, music, fashion, food, home décor and more. Admission is free.
• First Friday Pub Crawl begins as art walk winds down. The crawl includes four locations where you will spend about an hour at each enjoying their pub crawl special. This month begins at The Oasis at 7 p.m. Then visit the Union Taproom, First National Bar and the Bourbon Barrel. Must be 21 and have your ID with you.
• During and after First Friday Art Walk, Happy Havoc will be performing in the lounge at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Entrance in the back of the building.
• The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will perform “Tales from Opera and Literature” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Pocatello native and Grammy Award-winning soprano Jessica Jones joins the ISCS to perform selections from some of opera and literature’s most captivating stories. Tickets run $13 to $45 and are available online at www.thesymphony.us or by calling 208-282-3595.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
Friday & Saturday
• The Westside Players will put on a production of “Steel Magnolias” on Friday and Saturday at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served from 7 to 7:30 p.m., showtime is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show and $17 for just the show. To reserve tickets, visit westsideplayers.org.
• The irreverent comedy “An Act of God” will be performed at Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St. in Pocatello, on Friday and Saturday. This sacrilegious comedy is not for the easily offended, but if you’ve always wondered what a sit down chat with the Almighty might sound like, you won’t want to miss this show. Go to www.oldtownactorsstudio.com to make your reservation. Tickets are $15. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
• ISU will present the 33rd annual ISU Jazz Fest on Friday and Saturday, featuring the Dawn Clement Jazz Quintet in two performances at 8 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. A $10 donation is suggested for the Friday performance. The Jazz Fest Evening Concert on Saturday will also feature the ISU Big Band. Tickets are $8 for general admission, $6 for ISU faculty and staff, $4 for pre-college students and ISU students are free with a valid Bengal ID. Tickets may be purchased at the ISU Box Office or at the Pond Student Union.
Friday-Sunday
• The annual Lava Hot Springs Fire & Ice Winterfest will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Lava Hot Springs. Events kick off at 4 p.m. Friday and wrap up at 11 a.m. Sunday. Bring the family and celebrate winter with the Portneuf River Polar Bear Float, Running of the Bulls, Kids Water Carnival, Torch Light Parade, Comedy Night and more. For tickets and a full schedule of events, visit fireice.lavahotsprings.org.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.