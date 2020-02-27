Today
• ISU will welcome the Red Hat Mobile Portfolio Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in the Holt Arena west parking lot. The Red Hat Mobile Portfolio Truck is an expandable semi-truck that expands to more than 930 square feet of technological expertise when parked.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. today at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a therapeutic dance class for those with movement disorders at 4 p.m. at Sullivan Mobile Home Park, 1935 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Fisher’s Technology, 275 S. Fifth Ave, Suite 125, in Pocatello.
• ISU’s Department of Art will hold its seventh annual Art à la Carte silent auction and chili fundraiser event from 5 to 8 p.m. today on the fourth floor of ISU’s Fine Arts Building. The main event includes a silent auction and a free children’s art activity. The chili dinner costs $7. Attending the silent auction and children’s art activity is free. Items at auction include jewelry, ceramics, prints, sculptures, paintings, wearables and bird houses.
• The Diversity Resource Center at ISU will commemorate Black History Month with a series of events and movies this week. All events are free and open to the community. At 5 p.m. today at the Diversity Resource Center, Room 129, in the Rendezvous Complex, there will be a Women’s Healing Circle. Come connect, share, support and honor one another in the individual and collective conscience.
• Idaho Fish and Game will be offering a free new instructor orientation class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at the IDFG Regional Office, 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello for people who would like to teach hunting and trapping courses. Contact Volunteer Services Coordinator Tessa Atwood at 208-232-4703 or tessa.atwood@idfg.idaho.gov to reserve your seat.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness peer support group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. Individuals dealing with mental health issues are encouraged to come.
• The Pocatello Showcase Chorus is rebuilding its chorus is looking for new members. Women of all ages are invited to use your voices to create a capella harmony. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Cornelison Building, 1422 N. Harrison Ave. For more information, call 208-221-8240.
• The Citizens Climate Lobby is showing the film “Paris to Pittsburgh” at 7 p.m. today at The Sand Trap, 2720 Bannock Highway in Pocatello. A no-host dinner begins at 6 p.m., and a free beverage is provided.
• Rail City Jazz will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. today at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
Today-Saturday
• My World Discovery Museum invites you to visit The Museum of Clean Event Center, 711 S. Second Ave., and experience several of their mobile exhibits all at once. This event is free and open to the public. It is being held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “9 to 5: The Musical” at 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. Tickets for the show are $16 on Thursday and $20 on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for dinner and the show start at $37.50. For more information and to book your tickets, visit palaceplayhouse.com.
• The film “Just Mercy” will be showing at 7 p.m. today, at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bengal Theater in the ISU Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to isucinema.com.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Fridays at noon at Family Services Alliance, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• Students from throughout the region will convene Friday for the fourth annual Eastern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair and the first annual Eastern Idaho eCYBERMISSION Showcase in the ballroom at ISU’s Pond Student Union in Pocatello. The events are open to the public from 3 to 6 p.m. with an awards ceremony and keynote speech by ISU associate professor of mathematics education Dr. Cory Bennett scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m. Admission is free.
• Auditions for the Old Town Actors Studio’s production of “The Light in the Library” will take place at 5 p.m. Friday at the theater, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello. Numerous roles are available and range in age from 6 to 60. Please prepare a 30- second to one-minute comic monologue or poem. For more information, contact Sherri at 208-478-6886.
• WholeHealth Cooperative, 303 N. 12th Ave. in Pocatello, will host a free Community Drum Circle at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the main reception area. Bring food to share, beverage and drums, if you have them. Extra drums are available, and all levels of experience are welcome. For more information, call 208-251-2400.
• The Idaho State University Wind Ensemble and Concert Bands will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Jensen Grand Hall in the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for ISU faculty and staff, $4 for pre-college students and free for ISU students with valid Bengal ID. Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted. For tickets, go to idahostatetickets.com or call 208-282-3595.
• Brigham Young University-Idaho will be hosting its 15th annual Hymn Festival at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Barrus Concert Hall at BYU-Idaho in Rexburg. The event is free and open to the public ages 6 and up. No tickets are required. Attendees are encouraged to come in event dress.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• Whistlepig will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is free.
Friday & Saturday
• The Westside Players will put on a production of “Steel Magnolias” on Friday and Saturday at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served from 7 to 7:30 p.m., showtime is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show and $17 for just the show. To reserve tickets, visit westsideplayers.org.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.