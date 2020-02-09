Today
• Today, the Portneuf Sangha, 424 W. Lewis St. in Pocatello, will continue discussion of Mindfulness of the Body by watching and discussing a video talk by Jack Kornfield titled “Naming Feelings.” There will be chanting practice from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. At 10 a.m., there is a 30-minute silent meditation period with guidance offered for those who would like it. After the meditation, the filmed teaching will be shown, and a brief discussion will follow. Light refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome. There is no charge, but donations are welcome. For more information, contact Paula and Tony Seikel at 208-775-3183 or portneufsangha17@gmail.com or visit portneufsangha.org.
• “Jojo Rabbit” plays at 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU, taking a unique look at the absurdity of racism, war and the power of love, via the lens of a young German boy being wooed into the Hitler youth during WWII, who discovers a Jewish girl hiding in the walls of his house. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Sundays at 7 p.m. at Western Realty, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
Monday
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s Group will host its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Monday at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello. There will be an informational speaker.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Mondays at noon at Mandarin House, 675 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Chubbuck United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck.
• The Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council will meet at 3:15 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Human Relations Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• Black Rock Gold Prospectors will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the Veterans Memorial building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. The meeting will be downstairs. The back door will be open at 6 p.m. All interested are welcome to attend to get tips on panning, sluicing, dredging, demos, equipment and metal detecting.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “9 to 5: The Musical” on Monday. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $16. For more information and to book your tickets, visit palaceplayhouse.com.
