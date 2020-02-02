Today
• Today, the Portneuf Sangha, 424 W. Lewis St. in Pocatello, will continue to study mindfulness of thoughts and feelings by watching and discussing the video talk by Tara Brach titled “Lost in Thought.” There will be chanting practice from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. At 10 a.m., there is a 30-minute silent meditation period with guidance offered for those who would like it. After the meditation, the filmed teaching will be shown, and a brief discussion will follow. Light refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome. There is no charge, but donations are welcome. For more information, contact Paula and Tony Seikel at 208-775-3183 or portneufsangha17@gmail.com or visit portneufsangha.org.
• Best Documentary-nominated “The Cave” will be shown at 2 and 4:30 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is free for this poignant story from National Geographic about a group of female doctors in war-torn Syria who struggle to keep their people safe while dealing with systemic sexism and the limited resources available to them. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
• Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites and welcomes all to a worship service at 4 p.m. today at 309 N. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello. This is the third annual “Hymn Bowl,” featuring an hour of singing, with Dr. David Parry providing music accompaniment. Come for an hour of fellowship and fun.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Sundays at 7 p.m. at Western Realty, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
Monday
• There will be a Peer Support Mental Health Training meeting at 8:30 a.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Mondays at noon at Mandarin House, 675 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Chubbuck United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck.
• Pocatello Branch NAACP will hold a meeting for general membership at 6 p.m. Monday at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello. All are welcome.
• The WholeHealth Cooperative, 303 N. 12th Ave., will host an Open Community Healing Circle from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday. Certified energy medicine practitioners donate their time to provide hands on subtle energy healing to anyone. Donations accepted.
• The Pocatello Arts Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The irreverent comedy “An Act of God” will be performed at Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St. in Pocatello, on Monday. This sacrilegious comedy is not for the easily offended, but if you’ve always wondered what a sit down chat with the Almighty might sound like, you won’t want to miss this show. Go to www.oldtownactorsstudio.com to make your reservation. Tickets are $15. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. “An Act of God” is for mature audiences only.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.