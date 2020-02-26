Today
• The 21st annual Quilt Spectacular Open House will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the North Bingham County District Library, 197 W. Locust St. in Shelley. Admission and classes are free. For more information, visit northbingham.lili.org or call 208-357-7801.
• There will be a Housing Alliance & Community Partnerships meeting at 11 a.m. today at the Pocatello Housing Authority, 711 N. Sixth Ave.
• The Animal Shelter Advisory Board will meet noon today at the Pocatello Animal Shelter, 3100 Avenue of the Chiefs.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Wednesdays at noon at Mental Health Specialists, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• There will be a River Vision Action meeting at 3:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness family support group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Life Inc. at 640 Pershing Ave. Before the confidential support group meeting is a class covering various aspects of mental health from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m.
• The Pocatello Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall. The regular commission meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.
Today & Thursday
• The Diversity Resource Center at ISU will commemorate Black History Month with a series of events and movies this week. All events are free and open to the community. From 1 to 5 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater, there will be a Black History Symposium: “Missing Chapters” during which there will be four 30- to 45-minute video sessions followed by a Q&A and discussion. At 5 p.m. Thursday at the Diversity Resource Center, Room 129, in the Rendezvous Complex, there will be a Women’s Healing Circle.
• Idaho Fish and Game will be offering a series of free new instructor orientation classes for people who would like to teach hunting and trapping courses throughout the region at the following locations: today at Caribou County Fire Station in Soda Springs; and Thursday at the IDFG Regional Office, 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello. Classes take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Contact Volunteer Services Coordinator Tessa Atwood at 208-232-4703 or tessa.atwood@idfg.idaho.gov to reserve your seat.
Thursday
• ISU will welcome the Red Hat Mobile Portfolio Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in the Holt Arena west parking lot. The Red Hat Mobile Portfolio Truck is an expandable semi-truck that expands to more than 930 square feet of technological expertise when parked.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a therapeutic dance class for those with movement disorders at 4 p.m. at Sullivan Mobile Home Park, 1935 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Fisher’s Technology, 275 S. Fifth Ave, Suite 125, in Pocatello.
• ISU’s Department of Art will hold its seventh annual Art à la Carte silent auction and chili fundraiser event from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday on the fourth floor of ISU’s Fine Arts Building. The main event includes a silent auction and a free children’s art activity. The chili dinner costs $7. Attending the silent auction and children’s art activity is free. Items at auction include jewelry, ceramics, prints, sculptures, paintings, wearables and bird houses.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness peer support group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. Individuals dealing with mental health issues are encouraged to come.
• The Pocatello Showcase Chorus is rebuilding its chorus is looking for new members. Women of all ages are invited to use your voices to create a capella harmony. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Cornelison Building, 1422 N. Harrison Ave. For more information, call 208-221-8240.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.