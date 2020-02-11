Today
• The Pocatello Regional Airport Commission will meet at noon today at the Pocatello Airport.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. today at the Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a Move and Shout exercise class at 5 p.m. at Monte Vista Hills Healthcare Center, 1071 Renee Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Tuesdays at 5:30 and 7 p.m. at the Friendship Club, 745 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Sister Cities Committee will meet at 5:15 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Idaho Transportation Department and Idaho Fish and Game are inviting members of the community to a working group session from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today at the Allred Education and Event Center, 21620 U.S. Highway 30 in Montpelier. ITD will ask the members of the public to identify issues and concerns with wildlife crossing U.S. Highway 30 at Rocky Point.
• The Idaho State Debate team will host a public debate on the issue of Universal Basic Income at 6 p.m. today in the Wood River Room at ISU’s Pond Student Union. Audience members will vote before and after the debate, and participate in a question and answer session. Complimentary refreshments will be served. All are welcome to attend.
• Andrea Rausch and Bailey Rainey with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will present “Supporting Child Development in the Child Care Setting” from 6 to 8 p.m. today in the Pocatello City Council Chambers. The class will focus on how child care providers can monitor a child’s development and support families participating in early intervention services.
• The Water District 29 Advisory Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. today in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Land Use & Development Commission of the city of Chubbuck will conduct a public hearing at 7 p.m. today at Chubbuck City Council Chambers, 5160 Yellowstone Ave.
• Zoo Idaho will host Science Night Trivia at 7:30 p.m. today at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello. Test your science knowledge while also participating in an engineering challenge. Prizes will be awarded to the Trivia Winner, Challenge Winner, and for the Best Team Name. Cost is $15 per team (up to five people).
Today & Wednesday
• “Charlie’s Angels” is playing at 7 p.m. today and Wednesday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Wednesday
• Happy Hands Quilt Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the basement of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 215 N. 18th Ave. in Pocatello. New members are always welcome. For more information, call Betty at 208-775-3459 or Kay at 208-233-2945.
• The Child Care Advisory Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Bannock Utility Coordinating Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Wednesdays at noon at Mental Health Specialists, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• Southeastern Idaho Public Health and ISU will host a free February “Love Yourself Healthy” event from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at SIPH, 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello.
• The 10th annual Celebrate Idaho State, a CommUniversity event, will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the ISU Pond Student Union. More than 50 ISU groups will provide a variety of entertainment, art, culture, information, and scientific displays and demonstrations.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Red Lion Hotel in Pocatello. It is hosted by Simplot Games.
• The Pocatello Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall. The regular commission meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness family support group meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. in Pocatello. Families dealing with mental illness issues are encouraged to attend either or both meetings.
