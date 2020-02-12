Today
• Happy Hands Quilt Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. today in the basement of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 215 N. 18th Ave. in Pocatello. New members are always welcome. For more information, call Betty at 208-775-3459 or Kay at 208-233-2945.
• The Child Care Advisory Committee will meet at 10 a.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Bannock Utility Coordinating Committee will meet at 10 a.m. today in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Wednesdays at noon at Mental Health Specialists, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• Southeastern Idaho Public Health and ISU will host a free February “Love Yourself Healthy” event from 3 to 6 p.m. today at SIPH, 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello.• The 10th annual Celebrate Idaho State will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. today at the ISU Pond Student Union. More than 50 ISU groups will provide a variety of entertainment, art, culture, information, and scientific displays and demonstrations.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the Red Lion Hotel in Pocatello. It is hosted by Simplot Games.
• The Pocatello Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall. The regular commission meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness family support group meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. in Pocatello.• “Charlie’s Angels” is playing at 7 p.m. today at ISU’s Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Thursday
• The Pocatello City Council will meet for a work session at 9 a.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a therapeutic dance class for those with movement disorders at 4 p.m. at Sullivan Mobile Home Park, 1935 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at noon Thursday at Country Health Clinic, 1465 S. Bannock Highway.
• There will be a Hearing Examiner meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The High Desert Chapter of the Idaho Master Naturalists is now recruiting new members and will hold an open house and introductory meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Southeast Regional Fish and Game Office at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness peer support group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. Individuals dealing with mental health issues are encouraged to come.• Chris Hunt — award-winning journalist, author, angler and national digital director for Trout Unlimited’s Trout Media — will be the featured presenter at Southeast Idaho Fly Fisher’s February meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Goody’s Deli, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. The public is invited to this free presentation.
• The Pocatello Astronomical Society meets every second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Marshall Public Library in Pocatello. If you have an interest in star gazing, are an experienced or beginner astronomy buff, join our group. We have night star parties to gaze on distant planets, galaxies and meteors and all are welcome to attend. No telescope required.• Rail City Jazz will be performing live beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• The Pocatello Showcase Chorus is rebuilding its chorus is looking for new members. Women of all ages are invited to use your voices to create a capella harmony. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Cornelison Building, 1422 N. Harrison Ave. For more information, call 208-221-8240.
• The League of Women Voters will celebrate its 100th anniversary at 7 p.m. Thursday at Main Steam Coffee and Desserts, 234 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.