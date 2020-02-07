Today
• Pine Ridge Mall and Portneuf District Library hold “Storytime in Center Court” the first Friday of each month at 10 a.m. near the children’s play area in the mall. Each child receives a free book, and a mall merchant usually hands out treats at the end.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Fridays at noon at Family Services Alliance, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. today at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• First Friday Art Walk takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. today in Old Town Pocatello. The shops and restaurants will be hosting art, music, fashion, food, home décor and more. Admission is free.
• First Friday Pub Crawl begins as art walk winds down. This month begins at The Oasis at 7 p.m. today. Then visit the Union Taproom, First National Bar and the Bourbon Barrel. Must be 21 and have your ID with you.
• During and after First Friday Art Walk, Happy Havoc will be performing in the lounge at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., from 7 to 10 p.m. today. Entrance is in the back of the building.
• The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will perform “Tales from Opera and Literature” at 7:30 p.m. today at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Pocatello native and Grammy Award-winning soprano Jessica Jones joins the ISCS to perform selections from some of opera and literature’s most captivating stories. Tickets run $13 to $45 and are available online at www.thesymphony.us or by calling 208-282-3595.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
Today & Saturday
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “9 to 5: The Musical” today through Saturday. The show starts at 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, there is an optional dinner that starts at 6 p.m. Tickets for the show are $20. Tickets for dinner and the show start at $37.50. For more information and to book your tickets, visit palaceplayhouse.com.
• The Westside Players will put on a production of “Steel Magnolias” today and Saturday at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served from 7 to 7:30 p.m., showtime is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show and $17 for just the show. To reserve tickets, visit westsideplayers.org.
• “Joker” will be shown at 7 and 9:45 p.m. today and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
• The irreverent comedy “An Act of God” will be performed at Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St. in Pocatello, today and Saturday. This sacrilegious comedy is not for the easily offended, but if you’ve always wondered what a sit down chat with the Almighty might sound like, you won’t want to miss this show. Go to www.oldtownactorsstudio.com to make your reservation. Tickets are $15. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
• ISU will present the 33rd annual ISU Jazz Fest today and Saturday, featuring the Dawn Clement Jazz Quintet in two performances at 8 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. A $10 donation is suggested for today’s performance. The Jazz Fest Evening Concert on Saturday will also feature the ISU Big Band. Tickets are $8 for general admission, $6 for ISU faculty and staff, $4 for pre-college students and ISU students are free with a valid Bengal ID. Tickets may be purchased at the ISU Box Office or at the Pond Student Union.
Today-Sunday
• The annual Lava Hot Springs Fire & Ice Winterfest will take place today, Saturday and Sunday in Lava Hot Springs. Events kick off at 4 p.m. today and wrap up at 11 a.m. Sunday. Bring the family and celebrate winter with the Portneuf River Polar Bear Float, Running of the Bulls, Kids Water Carnival, Torch Light Parade, Comedy Night and more. For tickets and a full schedule of events, visit fireice.lavahotsprings.org.
Saturday
• Middle school students from Southeast Idaho schools will compete in the MATHCOUNTS Competition Series, the nation’s premier math competition, on Saturday at ISU.
• The Idaho Museum of Natural History, 698 E. Dillon St. in Pocatello, will host Lighting the Shadows, a free family fun day, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Discovery Room. Join us this month as we examine the light around us. We will feature our new light, experiments with mirrors and prisms, create your own shadow puppets and explore how animals and plants use different kinds of light.
• The Pocatello/Chubbuck Mayors’ Youth Advisory Council presents Sweetheart Bingo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck. There will be free prizes for kids.
• From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, shop along Idaho’s Antique Row for sweet deals for your Valentine along with sweet treats with facts about foster care needs in our community. Visit each participating shop for a treat, and then end your day at Station Square for an additional treat, to visit with local foster care representatives and to enter to win a Sweet Deals Gift Basket.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s Group will host its monthly luncheon at noon Saturday at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello. Bring a potluck dish to share and join in this activity.
• Craters of the Moon National Monument will host a snowshoe walk from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Explore a cooler side of Craters of the Moon on a ranger-guided snowshoe walk. Look for tracks and learn about winter wildlife on this 1.5-mile trek. Snowshoes are available for use. Depending on conditions, snowshoeing can be a strenuous activity that may not be suitable for younger children. Sign up at visitor center on the day of the walk.
• The 2020 Cowboy Ball will be held beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Blackfoot Elks Lodge, 123 N. Ash St. in Blackfoot. The event will include dinner, DJ Bingo, a raffle and a life auction. All proceeds go to the Blackfoot High School Rodeo Club members. Tickets are $5 per person or $20 for families of up to five people.
• Ducks Unlimited will host its Spring Dinner from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Phil Meador Toyota, 1855 Flandro Drive in Pocatello. Get tickets at bit.ly/3733ys1.
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host a swing dance with Rail City Jazz on Saturday. A $15 ticket includes a 30-minute lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m., live swing dance music from 7:30 to 10 p.m. and your choice of a drink. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/31pwPM9.
• The Second Saturday Contra Dance will take place starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 309 N. Garfield Ave. Teri Peterson and Eric Limbach will be teaching and calling the dances. The Bellows Fellows will provide the rollicking live music. No partner or experience needed. If you are new to contra dancing, arrive by 7:30 p.m. for the introductory session. Bring a snack to share during the break. For more information, email austkris@isu.edu or join the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/PocatelloContra.
• Singer-songwriter Mason Wittman will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
