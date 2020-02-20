Today
• There will be a Collective Goods Sale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in the first floor lobby at Portneuf Medical Center, 777 Hospital Way in Pocatello. There will be books, games, gifts and more.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. today at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a therapeutic dance class for those with movement disorders at 4 p.m. at Sullivan Mobile Home Park, 1935 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• There will be a Tensar presentation and lunch meeting at 11:30 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. today in ISU’s Pond Student Union for the new Bengal Welcome Center.
• The Pocatello City Council will have three meetings at Pocatello City Hall on Thursday: a liaison/work session clarification meeting at 2 p.m. in the Paradice Conference Room; a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Paradice Conference Room; and the regular City Council meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.
• Portneuf Medical Center will host a Heart Health 101 seminar with Dr. Jacob DeLaRosa today. This seminar is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; presentation begins at 6 p.m. To reserve a seat, visit portneuf.org or call 208-239-2033.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness peer support group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. Individuals dealing with mental health issues are encouraged to come.
• The Portneuf River Back Country Horsemen Annual Dinner will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. today at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. 6th Avenue. A Western dinner will be provided by the chapter. There will also be a silent/live auction to benefit the chapter’s work in promoting trail riding, performing trail maintenance/clearing and providing horsemanship education. For information, visit prbch.org or call 208-221-4626.
• A free screening of the film “Anthropocene: The Human Epoch” and a panel discussion on how human beings have had an impact on the environment will be held at 7 p.m. today in ISU’s Pond Student Union Wood River Room.
• The Pocatello Showcase Chorus is rebuilding its chorus is looking for new members. Women of all ages are invited to use your voices to create a capella harmony. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Cornelison Building, 1422 N. Harrison Ave. For more information, call 208-221-8240.
• As part of its “A Season of Note” series, ISU will host Steep Canyon Rangers at 7:30 p.m. today at the Stephens Performing Arts Center’s Jensen Grand Concert Hall in Pocatello. Tickets run $30 to $35 and can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling the box office 208-282-3595.
Today & Friday
• The International Affairs Council of ISU invites community members to attend the Frank Church Symposium today and Friday. This year’s symposium theme is “The End of Democracy?” and participants will discuss the state of democracy in the world. Events run from 10 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Friday, with most events taking place in the Rendezvous Complex’s A, B, C Suites. The keynote address, held at 6 p.m. today in the Stephens Performing Arts Center, will feature international democracy expert Larry Diamond. View a full schedule of events at bit.ly/2UQScVA. For more information, contact Mikayla Simonson at 208-477-9456 or simomika@isu.edu.
Today-Saturday
• “Frozen II” will be playing at ISU’s Bengal Theater at 7 p.m. today, at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “9 to 5: The Musical” at 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. Tickets for the show are $16 on Thursday and $20 on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for dinner and the show start at $37.50. For more information and to book your tickets, visit palaceplayhouse.com.
• BYU-Idaho theater students will put on a production of “The Wind in the Willows” at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday in the Snow Drama Theater in Rexburg. Tickets are $6 for the general public. To purchase tickets online, visit tickets.byui.edu.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Fridays at noon at Family Services Alliance, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• The Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 309 N. Garfield Ave., will host a Chili Cook Off & Pledge Drive Kick Off on Friday. Bring a pot of your favorite chili recipe and a side dish. Beginning at 6 p.m., alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided by the PUUF board. At 6:30 p.m., chili tasting begins.
• Pocatello Elks will host Bingo in the Lounge at 410 S. Main St. from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 21. Entrance is in the back of the building.
• The Pocatello Institute, 1011 E. Carter. St. in Pocatello, will host a Love Around The World event from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. There will be food, booths and entertainment.
• ISU’s choirs will perform their annual Mid-Winter Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall in the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for faculty and staff, $4 for pre-college students and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. They can be purchased at the ISU Box Office or by calling 208-282-3595.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host the band The Relyx from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in The Loft.
Friday & Saturday
• The Westside Players will put on a production of “Steel Magnolias” on Friday and Saturday at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served from 7 to 7:30 p.m., showtime is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show and $17 for just the show. To reserve tickets, visit westsideplayers.org.
