Today
• The Senior Building Ad-Hoc Committee will meet at 10 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Development Authority will meet at 11 a.m. today in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• AARP, Chapter 288, will meet today for lunch and a general meeting at Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello. Social hour will begin at 11 a.m., with lunch being served at noon for the price of $6. Following lunch there will be a video on “Love Your Heart” with everyday tips for a healthy heart. As a reminder for those who have not paid $5 annual dues, it is time to pay them.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Wednesdays at noon at Mental Health Specialists, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• There will be a River Vision Action meeting at 3:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be an Idaho Heritage Conference meeting at 5 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness family support group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Life, Inc at 640 Pershing Ave. Before the confidential support group meeting is a class covering various aspects of mental health from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Families dealing with mental illness issues are encouraged to attend either or both meetings.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The public is invited to the Bannock County Democrats’ Pizza and Politics at 7 p.m. today at the Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello. Come listen to Pocatello/Chubbuck School District No. 25 Communications Director Courtney Fisher and Pocatello City Councilwoman Linda Leeuwrik. More information about this event can be found on Facebook or by calling 208-234-8908.
Today & Thursday
• There will be a Collective Goods Sale from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in the first floor lobby at Portneuf Medical Center, 777 Hospital Way in Pocatello. There will be books, games, gifts and more.
Thursday
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a therapeutic dance class for those with movement disorders at 4 p.m. at Sullivan Mobile Home Park, 1935 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• There will be a Tensar presentation and lunch meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. Thursday in ISU’s Pond Student Union for the new Bengal Welcome Center.
• The Pocatello City Council will have three meetings at Pocatello City Hall on Thursday: a liaison/work session clarification meeting at 2 p.m. in the Paradice Conference Room; a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Paradice Conference Room; and the regular City Council meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.
• Portneuf Medical Center will host a Heart Health 101 seminar with Dr. Jacob DeLaRosa on Thursday. This seminar is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; presentation begins at 6 p.m. To reserve a seat, visit portneuf.org or call 208-239-2033.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness peer support group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. Individuals dealing with mental health issues are encouraged to come.
• The Pocatello Showcase Chorus is rebuilding its chorus is looking for new members. Women of all ages are invited to use your voices to create a capella harmony. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Cornelison Building, 1422 N. Harrison Ave. For more information, call 208-221-8240.
