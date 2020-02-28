Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Fridays at noon at Family Services Alliance, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. today at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• Students from throughout the region will convene today for the fourth annual Eastern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair and the first annual Eastern Idaho eCYBERMISSION Showcase in the ballroom at ISU’s Pond Student Union in Pocatello. The events are open to the public from 3 to 6 p.m. with an awards ceremony and keynote speech by ISU associate professor of mathematics education Dr. Cory Bennett scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m. Admission is free.
• Auditions for the Old Town Actors Studio’s production of “The Light in the Library” will take place at 5 p.m. today at the theater, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello. Numerous roles are available and range in age from 6 to 60. Please prepare a 30- second to one-minute comic monologue or poem. For more information, contact Sherri at 208-478-6886.
• WholeHealth Cooperative, 303 N. 12th Ave. in Pocatello, will host a free Community Drum Circle at 5:30 p.m. today in the main reception area. Bring food to share, beverage and drums, if you have them. Extra drums are available, and all levels of experience are welcome. For more information, call 208-251-2400.
• The ISU Wind Ensemble and Concert Bands will perform at 7:30 p.m. today at the Jensen Grand Hall in the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for ISU faculty and staff, $4 for pre-college students and free for ISU students with valid Bengal ID. Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted. For tickets, go to idahostatetickets.com or call 208-282-3595.
• Brigham Young University-Idaho will be hosting its 15th annual Hymn Festival at 7:30 p.m. today in the Barrus Concert Hall at BYU-Idaho in Rexburg. The event is free and open to the public ages 6 and up. No tickets are required. Attendees are encouraged to come in event dress.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• Whistlepig will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is free.
Today & Saturday
• My World Discovery Museum invites you to visit The Museum of Clean Event Center, 711 S. Second Ave., and experience several of their mobile exhibits all at once. This event is free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Saturday.
• The Westside Players will put on a production of “Steel Magnolias” on Friday and Saturday at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served from 7 to 7:30 p.m., showtime is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show and $17 for just the show. To reserve tickets, visit westsideplayers.org.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “9 to 5: The Musical” at 7 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets are $20 Tickets for dinner and the show start at $37.50. For more information and to book your tickets, visit palaceplayhouse.com.
• The film “Just Mercy” will be showing at 7 and 9:45 p.m. today and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bengal Theater in the ISU Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to isucinema.com.
Saturday
• The Community Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Chubbuck’s Pine Ridge Mall.
• Sisters in Action Sports will be hosting the second annual SAS Snow Day at Pebble Creek Ski Area near Inkom from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for the event can be purchased at bit.ly/39bkjmk.
• The Idaho Bridal Fair 2020 will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Red Lion Hotel, 1555 Pocatello Creek Road in Pocatello. From florists to jewelers, and from caterers to entertainment, local businesses will display their products and services designed to help orchestrate your wedding. Register at idahobridalfair.com.
• Snake River Doodles & Friends will host “Leap Into Life” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Clarion Inn at 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. Focusing on literacy and bullying awareness education, the event will feature a multitude of activities, including face painting, hayrides, balloon animals, magic and a free book giveaway.
• Bannock County’s District 29 legislators, Sen. Mark Nye and Reps. Elaine Smith and Chris Abernathy, will join the public from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Pocatello City Council Chambers, 911 N. Seventh Ave., for a Legislative Town Hall.
• Craters of the Moon National Monument will host a snowshoe walk from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 29. Explore a cooler side of Craters of the Moon on a ranger-guided snowshoe walk. Look for tracks and learn about winter wildlife on this 1.5-mile trek. Snowshoes are available for use. Depending on conditions, snowshoeing can be a strenuous activity that may not be suitable for younger children. Sign up at the visitor center on the day of the walk.
• A Music in the Library performance called “A Mostly Intelligible Recital” will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday on the first floor of the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. Pocatello.
• The annual Region VII Lincoln Day banquet, with the theme “Law & Order For Our Future,” will be held on Saturday at the Melaleuca Event Center (off Exit 113 on Interstate 15) in Idaho Falls. There is a VIP reception at 5 p.m., a social hour at 6 p.m. and the dinner and program at 7 p.m. U.S. Sen. Jim Risch is the keynote speaker, and Gov. Brad Little and U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo will also give remarks as well. Tickets can be purchased from Republican county chairs in advance for $35 per person or at the door for $40.
• Pebble Creek Ski Area near Inkom will host the annual Torchlight Parade and Concert on Saturday. Music by Country Line begins at 5:30 p.m., and the Torchlight Parade will wind down from the Sunshine Lift just after 7 p.m. The kitchen and bar will be open and serving up some great food and beverages.
• Join the Idaho Museum of Natural History for the fifth annual Museum Fundraiser at the Stephens Performing Arts Center at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Funds raised will support the upcoming museum exhibition “Animationland,” a fantastically immersive journey to create stories using art and science. Cocktail or Roaring ’20s dress is welcome. The evening entertainment will include music dinner, live and silent auctions, games and dancing. Tickets for the event are $65. For more information, call 208-282-3168.
• Bingham’s Got Talent, the 11th annual Relay for Life Talent Show, will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher Ave. It is open to people of all ages. Before the main event, Lyle Albertson and his Strait Country Band will perform from 6 to 7 p.m. Admission is $6 and $4. Call Tom Drysdale at 208-785-3183 for more information.
• The Feeding the 5000 Families annual Kick-Off Concert is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 309 N. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello. There will be performances from local musicians and singers from area faith communities. The concert is free and open to the public; monetary donations as well as nonperishable food items will be accepted for the Idaho Foodbank.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host swing dance lessons from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in The Loft. Admission is free.
• The First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello, will host Stiff Richard on stage starting at 10 p.m. Saturday.
