Today
• Today, the Portneuf Sangha, 424 W. Lewis St. in Pocatello, will continue exploring awareness of thoughts and feelings by viewing an open forum featuring Tara Brach and Jack Kornfield. There will be chanting practice from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. At 10 a.m., there is a 30-minute silent meditation period with guidance offered for those who would like it. After the meditation, the filmed teaching will be shown, and a brief discussion will follow. Light refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome. There is no charge, but donations are welcome. For more information, contact Paula and Tony Seikel at 208-775-3183 or portneufsangha17@gmail.com or visit portneufsangha.org.
• The Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 309 N. Garfield Ave., invites and welcomes all to a worship service, “How to Love the Hell Out of The World,” at 4 p.m. today.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Sundays at 7 p.m. at Western Realty, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
Sunday-Tuesday
• “Ford v Ferrari,” starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon in this historic look at the Ford company deciding to try and out-build and outrace the popular Ferrari in the ultimate race at Le Mans, will be shown at 4:30 and 7 p.m. today and at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Monday
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Mondays at noon at Mandarin House, 675 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Chubbuck United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck.
• WholeHealth Cooperative, 303 N. 12th Ave. in Pocatello, will host an Open Community Healing Circle from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday in the main reception area. Donations are accepted. For more information, call 208-251-2400.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “9 to 5: The Musical” on Monday. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $16. For more information and to book your tickets, visit palaceplayhouse.com.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.