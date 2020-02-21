Today
• The International Affairs Council of ISU invites community members to attend the Frank Church Symposium, which wraps up today. This year’s symposium theme is “The End of Democracy?” and participants will discuss the state of democracy in the world. Events run from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. today, with most events taking place in the Rendezvous Complex’s A, B, C Suites. View a full schedule of events at bit.ly/2UQScVA. For more information, contact Mikayla Simonson at 208-477-9456 or simomika@isu.edu.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Fridays at noon at Family Services Alliance, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. today at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• The Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 309 N. Garfield Ave., will host a Chili Cook Off & Pledge Drive Kick Off today. Bring a pot of your favorite chili recipe and a side dish. Beginning at 6 p.m., alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided by the PUUF board. At 6:30 p.m., chili tasting begins.
• Pocatello Elks will host Bingo in the Lounge at 410 S. Main St. from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. today. Entrance is in the back of the building.
• The Pocatello Institute, 1011 E. Carter. St. in Pocatello, will host a Love Around The World event from 7 to 10 p.m. today. There will be food, booths and entertainment.
• ISU’s choirs will perform their annual Mid-Winter Concert at 7:30 p.m. today in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall in the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for faculty and staff, $4 for pre-college students and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. They can be purchased at the ISU Box Office or by calling 208-282-3595.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host the band The Relyx from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today in The Loft. Admission is free.
Today & Saturday
• The Westside Players will put on a production of “Steel Magnolias” today and Saturday at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served from 7 to 7:30 p.m., showtime is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show and $17 for just the show. To reserve tickets, visit westsideplayers.org.
• “Frozen II” will be playing at ISU’s Bengal Theater at 7 and 9:45 p.m. today and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “9 to 5: The Musical” at 7 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets for the show are $16 on Thursday and $20 on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for dinner and the show start at $37.50. For more information and to book your tickets, visit palaceplayhouse.com.
• BYU-Idaho theater students will put on a production of “The Wind in the Willows” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the Snow Drama Theater in Rexburg. Tickets are $6 for the general public. To purchase tickets, visit tickets.byui.edu.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Audubon Society will host a field trip to the American Falls Reservoir from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Participants will meet at the Idaho Museum of Natural History bison statue at 8 a.m. The group plans to drive around American Falls Reservoir, birding while it goes. This is a great time of year to see a variety of waterfowl species, raptors, songbirds and more.
• Zoo Idaho will host Nature Arts and Crafts from kids ages 6 to 12 at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Zoo Idaho Education Center, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Create fun nature and wildlife art to take home and share with the family! Nature art will reflect seasonal themes. Cost is $10 per person. Register at zooidaho.org.
• Craters of the Moon National Monument will host a snowshoe walk from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Explore a cooler side of Craters of the Moon on a ranger-guided snowshoe walk. Look for tracks and learn about winter wildlife on this 1.5-mile trek. Snowshoes are available for use. Depending on conditions, snowshoeing can be a strenuous activity that may not be suitable for younger children. Sign up at the visitor center on the day of the walk.
• ISU’s Nepalese Student Association will host its 14th annual Nepalese Night from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday in the Pond Student Union Ballroom. The event will feature Nepali dishes, performances, raffles and a souvenir for the first 500 people. Tickets are $8 for students, $9 for faculty and staff, and $10 for the public or at the door. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the campus connection desk in the Pond Student Union or at the Rendezvous Complex.
• As part of its “A Season of Note” series, ISU will present “Keyboard Conversations, An American Salute by Jeffrey Siegel” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center’s Jensen Grand Concert Hall in Pocatello. Tickets run $24 to $28 and can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling the box office 208-282-3595.
• The musical quartet Sound Check will headline the 2020 Barbershop Music Festival, which starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Barrus Concert Hall in Rexburg. Tickets are $10 for the general public and $6 for BYU-Idaho students. They are available online at tickets.byui.edu, at the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office or by calling 208-496-3170.
• The Aaron Ball Band will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• Country artist Sara Evans will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall. Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased at shobangaming.yapsody.com.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host Tom Murphy’s One-Man-Band Show from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in The Loft. Admission is free.
• The First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello, will host the band Idaho Soul on stage starting at 10 p.m. Saturday.
