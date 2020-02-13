Today
• The Pocatello City Council will meet for a work session at 9 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. today at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a therapeutic dance class for those with movement disorders at 4 p.m. at Sullivan Mobile Home Park, 1935 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at noon today at Country Health Clinic, 1465 S. Bannock Highway.
• Senior Activity Center Board President Ernie Naftzger will be addressing issues regarding a petition that is circulating the community regarding the Senior Activity Center and answer any questions. The public is invited to attend at 3:45 p.m. Friday in the Senior Activity Center dining room at 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello.
• There will be a Hearing Examiner meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The High Desert Chapter of the Idaho Master Naturalists is now recruiting new members and will hold an open house and introductory meeting at 6 p.m. today at the Southeast Regional Fish and Game Office at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness peer support group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. Individuals dealing with mental health issues are encouraged to come.
• Chris Hunt — award-winning journalist, author, angler and national digital director for Trout Unlimited’s Trout Media — will be the featured presenter at Southeast Idaho Fly Fisher’s February meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at Goody’s Deli, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. The public is invited to this free presentation.
• The Pocatello Astronomical Society meets every second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Marshall Public Library in Pocatello. If you have an interest in star gazing, are an experienced or beginner astronomy buff, join our group. We have night star parties to gaze on distant planets, galaxies and meteors and all are welcome to attend. No telescope required.
• Rail City Jazz will be performing live beginning at 7 p.m. today at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• The Pocatello Showcase Chorus is rebuilding its chorus is looking for new members. Women of all ages are invited to use your voices to create a capella harmony. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Cornelison Building, 1422 N. Harrison Ave. For more information, call 208-221-8240.
• The League of Women Voters will celebrate its 100th anniversary at 7 p.m. today at Main Steam Coffee and Desserts, 234 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
Today-Saturday
• The 42nd annual Simplot Games will take place today, Friday and Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Additional special events include Breakfast with Fosbury and Friends, featuring Paralympic Silver Medalist John Register, at 7 a.m. Friday in the ISU Pond Student Union Ballroom and the After Dark Party from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Outer Limits Fun Zone, 1800 Garrett Way. Tickets for the breakfast are $20; tickets for the After Dark Party are $15. To purchase tickets and view a full schedule of events, visit simplotgames.com.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “9 to 5: The Musical” today, Friday and Saturday. The show starts at 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, there is an optional dinner that starts at 6 p.m. Tickets for the show are $16 on Thursday and $20 on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for dinner and the show start at $37.50. For more information and to book your tickets, visit palaceplayhouse.com.
• “21 Bridges” is playing at 7 p.m. today, at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Friday
• Southeastern Idaho Public Health will hold a Diaper Drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Pocatello Fred Meyer. The donated diapers will go to families in need in Southeast Idaho.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Fridays at noon at Family Services Alliance, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• The Bar J Wranglers will perform at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls on Friday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at The Waterfront. Seating is general admission. Tickets are $45 and include Valentine’s desserts and non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets can be found at Bar J Wranglers Valentine’s Concert February 14, 2020 on Facebook.
• The Canada-based band Tiller’s Folly will be featured in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Tickets for the show are $20, $15 and $10 and are available at blackfootpac.com, by calling 208-317-5508 or at the door.
• Broadway, TV and movie singer-songwriter Bryan Terrell Clark will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Hart Auditorium at Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg. Tickets are $12 for the public. No children younger than 6. Find tickets at byui.edu/center-stage/bryan-terrell-clark.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host the band Soul Full of Blues in The Loft from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday. Admission is free.
Friday & Saturday
• The Westside Players will put on a production of “Steel Magnolias” on Friday and Saturday at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served from 7 to 7:30 p.m., showtime is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show and $17 for just the show. To reserve tickets, visit westsideplayers.org.
