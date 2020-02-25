Today
• Holy Spirit Catholic School will host its annual Mardi Gras celebration at 8:45 a.m. today at the school’s campus, 540 N. Seventh Ave. in Pocatello. The celebration will kick off with a parade of music through the halls of the school with all students and staff participating. The parade will conclude on the playground with the ceremonial burning of the palms. The school invites the community to attend this fun and ceremonial event.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Joint Cities/Bannock County/School District 25 Board Members/Idaho State University meeting at 2 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. today at the Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a Move and Shout exercise class at 5 p.m. at Monte Vista Hills Healthcare Center, 1071 Renee Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Tuesdays at 5:30 and 7 p.m. at the Friendship Club, 745 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Aberdeen Community Humanitarian Fair will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. today at Aberdeen Elementary School, 382 W. Washington Ave. Homemade soup and bread will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Area merchants will be competing for the “Best Soup” trophy awarded annually at this event. Raffle tickets may be purchased for $1 per ticket or $5 for six tickets.
• The ISU Political Science Club and the ISU Department of Political Science invites students, faculty, staff and the community to attend a nonpartisan “What the Wut?!” panel discussion on the topic of the U.S.-Mexico border crisis from 6 to 8 p.m. today in the Pond Student Union’s Wood River Room. This event is free and open to the public. Popcorn and drinks will be provided.
Today & Wednesday
• The 21st annual Quilt Spectacular Open House will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Wednesday at the North Bingham County District Library, 197 W. Locust St. in Shelley. Admission and classes are free. For more information on classes and times, visit northbingham.lili.org or call 208-357-7801.
• The movie “Harriet” is playing at 7 p.m. today and Wednesday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Today-Thursday
• The Diversity Resource Center at ISU will commemorate Black History Month with a series of events and movies this week. All events are free and open to the community. At 4:30 p.m. today in the Little Wood River Room in the Pond Student Union, there will be a panel discussion on “Raising Your Black Son in America,” exploring the identity of black males in the education, workforce and criminal systems in America. From 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Bengal Theater, there will be a Black History Symposium: “Missing Chapters” during which there will be four 30- to 45-minute video sessions followed by a Q&A and discussion. At 5 p.m. Thursday at the Diversity Resource Center, Room 129, in the Rendezvous Complex, there will be a Women’s Healing Circle. Come connect, share, support and honor one another in the individual and collective conscience.
• Idaho Fish and Game will be offering a series of free new instructor orientation classes for people who would like to teach hunting and trapping courses throughout the region at the following locations: today at Larsen-Sant Public Library, 109 S. First E. in Preston; Wednesday at Caribou County Fire Station in Soda Springs; and Thursday at the IDFG Regional Office, 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello. All classes take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Contact Volunteer Services Coordinator Tessa Atwood at 208-232-4703 or tessa.atwood@idfg.idaho.gov to reserve your seat at your desired location.
Wednesday
• There will be a Housing Alliance & Community Partnerships meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Pocatello Housing Authority, 711 N. Sixth Ave.
• The Animal Shelter Advisory Board will meet noon Wednesday at the Pocatello Animal Shelter, 3100 Avenue of the Chiefs.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Wednesdays at noon at Mental Health Specialists, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• There will be a River Vision Action meeting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness family support group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Life, Inc at 640 Pershing Ave. Before the confidential support group meeting is a class covering various aspects of mental health from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Families dealing with mental illness issues are encouraged to attend either or both meetings.
• The Pocatello Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall. The regular commission meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.
• Both Sides of the Tracks, the last Wednesday poetry and prose reading series, will feature Pocatello poet and novelist Will Peterson of Walrus & Carpenter fame at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gates Fine Arts Gallery 315 W. Center St. in Pocatello. An open mic session will follow with seven minutes for each reader. All are welcome. Sign up at the event. Admission is free. For more information, call 208-233-0821.
