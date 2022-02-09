Today
• Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon on Wednesdays at the Mental Health Specialists building, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck, just off the freeway exit.
• The Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair Committee will meet at 1 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. today, followed by the regular commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, in Pocatello will host a sake tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. today. Cost is $10 per person and you get four 2-ounce pours.
• Oscar favorite “Encanto” plays at 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, hosts Community Wednesdays every week from 8 to 11 p.m. Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family. All games included.
• Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Bingo and karaoke every Wednesday. DJ Bingo starts at 8 p.m., and karaoke starts at 10 p.m.
• Soul Sugar will perform live starting at 8:30 p.m. today at First National Bar, 232 W Center St. in Pocatello.
Today-Saturday
• The Palace Theatre and Old Town Actors Studio will present “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” today through Saturday at the Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck. Tickets for a romantic dinner and show or show only can be reserved by contacting The Palace Theatre at 208-238-8001 or going to palacetheatrearts.com. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and the show begins every night at 7 p.m. The show is rated PG-13 for adult themes, strong language and sexual situations.
Thursday
• The Pocatello City Council will meet for a work session at 9 a.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall, with a special City Council meeting immediately following the work session.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring Rail City Jazz from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
• "The King's Man" plays at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU One man must race against time to stop history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they get together to plot a war that could wipe out millions of people and destroy humanity. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.