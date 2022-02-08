Today
• The Pocatello Regional Airport Commission will meet at noon today in the conference room at the airport.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. today.
• Zoo Idaho will host Science Night trivia at 7 p.m. today at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. Test your science knowledge while also participating in an engineering challenge. Prizes will be awarded to the Trivia Winner, Challenge Winner and for the Best Team Name. Cost is $15 per team (up to 6 people).
Today & Wednesday
• Oscar favorite “Encanto” plays at 7 p.m. today and Wednesday in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Wednesday
• Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon on Wednesdays at the Mental Health Specialists building, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck, just off the freeway exit.
• The Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the regular commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, in Pocatello will host a sake tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Cost is $10 per person and you get four 2-ounce pours.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, hosts Community Wednesdays every week from 8 to 11 p.m. Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family. All games included.
• Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Bingo and karaoke every Wednesday. DJ Bingo starts at 8 p.m., and karaoke starts at 10 p.m.
• Soul Sugar will perform live starting at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at First National Bar, 232 W Center St. in Pocatello.
Wednesday-Saturday
• The Palace Theatre and Old Town Actors Studio will present “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” on Feb. Wednesday through Saturday at the Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck. Tickets for a romantic dinner and show or show only can be reserved by contacting The Palace Theatre at 208-238-8001 or going to palacetheatrearts.com. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and the show begins every night at 7 p.m. The show is rated PG-13 for adult themes, strong language and sexual situations.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.